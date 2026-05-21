Nigeria: How EFCC Arrested Convicted Ex-Power Minister Mamman in Rigasa At 3 - 30am

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested convicted ex-minister of Power, Saleh Mamman.

Mamman, who was recently convicted and sentenced by the Federal High Court, Abuja, to 75 years in prison for financial misappropriation, has been on the run since his conviction in absentia.

EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede said the convict was arrested at 3:30 am in Rigasa, Kaduna, in the company of two associates who had been aiding his run from the law.

Olukoyede, while addressing a press conference at the agency's headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, confirmed that Mamman was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

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The chairman of the EFCC also stated that the house where the former minister was arrested is currently being investigated.

While describing the arrest as a demonstration of the federal government's commitment to fighting corruption, the EFCC boss warned that anyone involved in diverting public resources would eventually face justice.

Olukoyede stated, "I am happy to announce to Nigerians that at about 3:30 a.m. this morning, we arrested Mr Saleh Mamman.

"This is a test of the commitment of the federal government of Nigeria to the fight against corruption in Nigeria and to assure Nigerians that anyone who has dipped into government or national resources will not go unpunished.

"The eagle eye of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will always catch up with you wherever you are hiding."

The EFCC boss also assured that the anti-graft agency would continue to investigate both public and private individuals accused of corruption.

According to him, "We are working. There is no area that we will not go into.

We will not leave any area untouched to ensure that we fulfil our mandate.

"We will uphold our mandate and ensure that everyone, whether private or public, will be investigated and brought to court."

It was noted that Mamman was convicted of 12 counts of money laundering and fraud totalling N33.8 billion, connected to the diversion of funds from the Mambilla and Zungeru hydropower projects.