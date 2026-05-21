Nigeria, Malaysia Deepen Trade Ties Through Halal Economy Drive

Following the launch of Nigeria National Halal Economy Strategy, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Aiyub Omar, has urged Nigerian exporters and businesses to showcase their products and capabilities to the global market in the $3.5 trillion halal economy.

Omar said the 22nd edition of Malaysia International Halal Showcase, MIHAS 2026, was an ideal platform to support Nigeria's aspiration of becoming a key player in the global halal economy.

Before now, Malaysia's exports to Nigeria grew by 20.7 per cent in 2025, reaching $664 million, thereby strengthening bilateral trade ties and deepening economic engagement between the two countries. Also, total trade between Malaysia and Nigeria from January to March 2026 grew by 5.9 per cent.

With MIHAS 2026, which is themed: 'Shaping Trust, Driving Resilience', scheduled to take place from September 23 to 26, 2026, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, MITEC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is responding to rising demand for trusted, transparent and efficient trade ecosystems amid ongoing global supply chain shifts, market fragmentation and cost pressures.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking on the development, Omar said Nigerian exporters and businesses would be able to identify potential partners, suppliers and technology providers to support the development of Nigeria's halal ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Trade Counsellor, Mr Jude Dass, said a total of eight buyers from Nigeria and 21 buyers from across West Africa, including participants from Senegal, Mali, and Ghana, had participated in MIHAS 2025 under the INSP programme.

The Trade Counsellor added, taking into consideration the strong interest received from Nigerian companies and institutions thus far, he was optimistic of greater participation from buyers across West Africa, particularly Nigeria, at MIHAS 2026.

He said approved buyers would benefit from the incentives which includes complementary hotel accommodation and ground transportation for the duration of the programme.

He said: "We are hopeful of a sizeable participation by Nigerian exhibitors at MIHAS 2026, potentially under a consolidated Nigeria Pavilion, to benefit from the Hosted Buyer Programme, which provides opportunities to connect directly with 50 Malaysian importers through structured business meetings aimed at facilitating market entry and distribution partnerships within Malaysia and the wider ASEAN market."

MIHAS 2026 will feature food & beverage; modest fashion & lifestyle; food technology & packaging; pharmaceuticals & medicals; Halal ingredient; cosmetics & personal care; and Islamic art & craft.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

E-commerce; education; retail & franchise; media & recreation; islamic finance & fintech; Muslim-friendly hospitality & tourism; and services & enablers.

MIHAS 2026 will leverage intelligent digital trade tools to enhance business matching, streamline engagement, and improve commercial conversion opportunities for participants.