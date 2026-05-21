Nigeria: Defection As Survival - Court-Sacked Lawmaker Explains Why He Joined APC

Mr Bagos recently won the APC primary election for Jos South/Jos East, defeating the incumbent lawmaker.

Dachung Bagos, winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in Plateau State, on Wednesday, described his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a decision taken for political survival

The lawmaker said unresolved internal crises within the PDP left him with no viable option after the Court of Appeal nullified his election.

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Mr Bagos said the issues that led to the loss of his mandate after the 2023 general elections were never addressed by the party, making his continued stay untenable.

"I wouldn't describe it as a difficult decision; it was a necessary one," he said.

Lingering crisis in PDP

Mr Bagos said structural problems within the PDP persisted even after affected lawmakers were removed from office by the courts.

According to him, the party continued to issue multiple nomination forms for the same elective positions, a practice he said undermined internal order and exposed candidates to avoidable legal risks.

"So had we remained there, we would have continued to face uncertainty, not knowing where we stood or how to move forward," he said.

Support base followed defection

Mr Bagos said his supporters largely followed him into the APC, attributing the transition to trust in his leadership rather than attachment to a political platform.

He acknowledged that while a few supporters initially expressed reservations, they were eventually convinced that the move was in their collective interest.

"That is why today, within the party, you can see our voting strength and the number of supporters we command," he said.

Warm reception in APC

The APC candidate described his reception in the party as cordial, saying its leadership recognised the political relevance of defectors who lost their mandates due to internal failures in their former party.

He said the APC viewed their entry as a strategic boost to its electoral strength ahead of future contests.

"Every political party desires credibility and the capacity to win elections," he said.

Senate ambition shelved after consultations

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Addressing speculations that he initially sought a senatorial ticket, Bagos said his decision to contest for the House of Representatives followed extensive consultations with party leaders and stakeholders.

He said the move was neither driven by fear nor pressure, but a collective decision aimed at effective representation.

"After evaluating the situation, it was agreed that contesting for the House of Representatives would allow us to serve more effectively at this point," he said.

Primary victory and outlook

Mr Bagos recently won the APC primary election for Jos South/Jos East, defeating the incumbent lawmaker.

However, he said the outcome should not be framed as a personal victory but as the choice of party members who believed he was better positioned to deliver at this time.

Describing the mandate as a responsibility, he expressed optimism ahead of the general election, citing sustained goodwill from voters who supported him in previous polls.

"I believe in the people who believe in us, and I believe in the party," he said.