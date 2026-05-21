Nigeria: 'My Children Don't Deserve This Burden - I'm Deeply Saddened' - Frank Edoho Breaks Silence

He denied domestic violence and infidelity allegations levelled against him by his ex-wife, saying the matter is now before the courts.

Veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho has broken his silence over the allegations levelled against him by his ex-wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Onyenucheya accused the TV host of domestic violence, infidelity, and allegedly selling her properties without her consent during their marriage.

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However, the former host of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire", in a series of statements posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday night, described the allegations as false and misleading.

He stated that he was fully aware of the concern, commentary, and attention the allegations had generated, and that he found it necessary to address them.

Mr Edoho noted: "Let me state, clearly and unequivocally, that the allegations made against me are false. At moments such as this, experience teaches that not every accusation merits a public contest, nor does every provocation require an answer in the court of public opinion. There are times when restraint is not weakness but wisdom, and this is one of them.

"I have chosen to address these issues through the appropriate legal channels, where facts, not noise, will prevail. That said, I am deeply saddened that during this situation, individuals who have absolutely no connection to these issues have had their names, identities, and privacy drawn into public discourse."

Apology

Additionally, Mr Edoho tendered an apology to his fans, sponsors, brand partners, collaborators, professional associates, and others affected by the allegations.

He further stated that no one should be made to carry the burden of a matter in which they were not involved.

"I also wish to extend my sincere apologies to my sponsors, brand partners, collaborators, professional associates, and everyone whose goodwill, trust, and reputation may have been affected by the unfortunate publicity surrounding these events.

"Over the years, many respected individuals and organisations have stood beside me in good faith, and I regret any discomfort, concern, or reputational inconvenience this situation may have caused them. I remain deeply appreciative of the confidence they have placed in me and do not take that support for granted", Mr Edoho noted.

Legal process

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Furthermore, he confirmed that legal action and an investigation had been initiated before the relevant authorities.

Mr Edoho stated that he remained committed to handling the situation responsibly, respectfully, and with dignity.

He said he remained confident that the truth would prevail.

He stressed that truth does not lose its strength simply because it is questioned, and that a person's character is not diminished by accusations alone.

Mr Edoho stated, "These issues are now the subject of ongoing legal and investigative processes before the relevant authorities and the courts; it would be inappropriate for me to make further substantive comments at this time. I have every confidence in the processes now underway and will continue to engage them with the seriousness and respect they deserve.

"This is an especially difficult period, most of all for my children, who neither chose this moment nor deserve to bear the weight of public intrusion arising from it. I respectfully ask that their privacy be protected and that space be given for the lawful processes now underway to run their course. Above all, I am a father, deeply committed to the welfare, dignity, and protection of my children."

As of press time, Ms Onyenucheya hasn't responded to Mr Edoho's latest comments on the allegations she made against him.

This newspaper reported that in June 2025, the renowned broadcaster announced the end of his second marriage to Ms Onyenucheya whom he married in 2013.

They welcomed their first child in 2014 and their second in 2016.