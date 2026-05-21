Nigeria: Fubara Withdraws From Rivers APC Governorship Primaries

Mr Fubara promised to support whoever emerges the party governorship flag bearer

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries ahead of the state's 2027 gubernatorial election, saying his decision was taken in the interest of peace, stability and unity in the state.

The withdrawal was contained in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday and personally signed by the governor.

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Mr Fubara said the decision followed "deep reflection and extensive consultations" with family members, friends and political associates.

"Leadership is ultimately about sacrifice. There comes a time when personal ambition must yield to the greater good of the people," the governor stated.

Fubara cites sacrifice, peace

In the statement dated 20 May, the governor said Rivers State's stability was more important than individual political ambitions.

"Rivers State is bigger than any individual, and at this critical moment, the peace, stability, and unity of our dear state must take precedence over every personal interest," he said.

Mr Fubara also pledged support for whoever emerges as the APC candidate in the race.

He thanked his supporters for standing by him throughout the political process, acknowledging the sacrifices many had made in anticipation of the primaries.

"I understand the disappointment, the anger, and the pain many of you may feel. Much has indeed been invested and much sacrificed along the way. But please know that your loyalty and trust were never in vain," he added.

Hints at political pressure

Although the governor did not openly disclose the circumstances behind his withdrawal, he suggested that he had faced significant political pressure and difficult choices.

"As our elders say, not everything a hunter sees in the forest is spoken of in the marketplace. Some truths are best borne quietly, not out of fear, but out of wisdom and restraint for the sake of peace and a greater purpose," he said.

The governor further declared that his withdrawal should not be interpreted as weakness or surrender.

"I stepped aside from participating in the upcoming Rivers State gubernatorial election not out of weakness, fear, or surrender, but out of conviction and sacrifice so that Rivers State may move forward in peace and unity," he stated.

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Allies reportedly disqualified

Before Mr Fubara's withdrawal from the APC governorship primaries, several of his allies were reportedly disqualified from contesting elective positions at both the House of Assembly and National Assembly levels during the party's screening exercises.

In contrast, associates of his political rival and former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, were cleared by the APC to contest on its platform, a development that reportedly deepened tensions within the APC in the state.

Commends Tinubu, APC leadership

Despite his withdrawal, the governor expressed gratitude to the APC leadership and President Bola Tinubu for their support and encouragement during the political process.

"The APC remains our collective home, and I urge all party faithful and supporters to remain steadfast and committed as we continue to build a stronger and more united future together," he said.

Mr Fubara also reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Rivers State until the expiration of his tenure as governor.