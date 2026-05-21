Nigeria: Orijin Takes Centre Stage At Ojude Oba 2026

Orijin, Nigeria's alcohol brand from the portfolio of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Orijin, has announced its takeover as the official alcohol sponsor of the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival for the second time in a row, reinforcing its role in shaping how culture is experienced and expressed today.

Beyond sponsorship, Orijin is taking an active role in shaping how culture comes alive at the festival -- through the ways people show up, express themselves, and connect.

The announcement was made during the festival's World Press Conference held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Building on its 2025 platform, "The Roots Run Deeper," Orijin's presence this year moves the conversation forward -- from the depth of identity to how that identity is expressed in the moment.

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From the striking visual language of the regberegbe to the individuality seen in fashion, movement, and social interactions, Ojude Oba continues to stand as a powerful expression of identity in motion.

Through this year's activation, Orijin will amplify these expressions by creating curated spaces and experiences that capture culture as it is lived -- vibrant, spontaneous, and shaped by the people at its centre.

Speaking at the event, Rotimi Odusola, Corporate Relations and Legal Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, said: "Ojude Oba is a powerful expression of identity and pride. At Guinness Nigeria, we are intentional about showing up in spaces where culture is lived and experienced. Through Orijin, we are creating platforms that reflect how people express themselves today, while building meaningful connections with the communities we serve."

Coordinator of the Ojude Oba Festival Organizing Committee, Professor Fassy Yusuf, described the festival as a globally admired cultural platform with growing local and international relevance.

"Ojude Oba remains a unifying moment for the Ijebu people and a showcase of identity, values, and communal spirit. We are pleased to partner with Guinness Nigeria as they support its continued growth and relevance," he said.

Festival-goers can expect engaging Orijin-led experiences designed to celebrate the evolving expression of identity, creativity, and connection -- both at the festival and beyond.

Guided by its purpose to help Nigerians celebrate life, every day, everywhere, the company continues to create moments of connection, expression, and shared experiences across the country.

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Through brands like Orijin, Guinness Nigeria is committed to engaging culture in ways that are authentic, relevant, and impactful.