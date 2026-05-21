Nigeria: NAF Bombards Boko Haram Commander's Stronghold in Borno

Since last Saturday, the military has intensified operations against terrorists operating in the North-east.

The Nigerian Air Force says it has intensified its air offensives against terrorists in the North-east, conducting precision strikes on identified strongholds, including Chikide, around the Mandara mountains, where a Boko Haram commander, Ali Ngulde, exerts influence.

NAF identified the other location targeted as Bukar Meram in southern Tumbuns.

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According to a statement issued by NAF spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, the airstrikes, carried out on 19 May, were executed by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, following credible intelligence and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions.

Mr Ejodame, an air commodore, explained that the operations targeted terrorist logistics hubs, structures and assembly areas concealed within the enclaves.

He said the strikes successfully destroyed the identified facilities, killed several terrorists and disrupted planned attacks by the insurgents.

The NAF spokesperson noted that the sustained air offensives formed part of ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist capabilities and deny them freedom of action across the North-east theatre.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed the NAF's "commitment to sustaining coordinated joint operations with sister Services and allied partners to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country."

"The CAS stressed that intelligence-driven air operations would continue to identify and destroy terrorist hideouts, logistics networks and operational bases wherever they exist," the spokesperson added.

Since last Saturday, the military has intensified operations against terrorists operating in the North-east. The ongoing operation, in partnership with the US, resulted in the killing of Abubakar Mainok, identified by US President Donald Trump as an Islamic State "second-in-command."

The Defence Headquarters subsequently announced that 175 terrorists have been killed in the operation so far.