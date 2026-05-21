Liberia: African Auditors Charged to Resist Political Interference

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has issued a strong call for African auditors and accountability institutions to resist political interference and defend institutional independence, warning that corruption and weak governance systems continue to undermine development efforts across the continent.

Speaking Tuesday at the opening of the 22nd Governing Board Meeting and 2026 Strategic Review Meeting of the African Organization of English-Speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E) in Monrovia, Sirleaf framed transparency and accountability not as technical governance issues, but as essential foundations for democracy, economic stability, and public trust in Africa.

The high-level regional conference, hosted by the General Auditing Commission (GAC), brought together auditors general and delegates from 26 member countries, including 24 English-speaking African nations and two Portuguese-speaking countries. Discussions during the May 20-22 summit are centered on strengthening audit institutions, public financial oversight, digital transformation, and governance reforms across Africa.

Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president and a long-time advocate for institutional reform, reflected on Liberia's post-war recovery after assuming office in 2006, describing governance failures and corruption as among the country's most urgent challenges after 14 years of civil conflict.

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"It was clear to me then, as it remains clear to me now, that rebuilding Liberia was not primarily a question of financing or infrastructure development. It was a question of governance," Sirleaf declared. "Without transparency, there could be no accountability. Without accountability, there could be no sustainable development."

Her remarks placed governance reform at the center of Africa's development debate, particularly at a time when many African countries continue to struggle with public corruption scandals, illicit financial flows, procurement abuses, and weak oversight systems.

According to regional and international governance assessments, corruption continues to cost African countries billions of dollars annually through misappropriation of public funds, tax evasion, illicit capital flight, and weak institutional accountability. These losses significantly reduce governments' ability to invest in healthcare, education, roads, energy, and social protection.

Sirleaf argued that strong and independent audit institutions are therefore not optional administrative structures, but strategic pillars of national development.

"The work you do requires not only professional competence, but personal courage," she told auditors gathered at the conference. "I urge each of you and your governments to resist every temptation to limit your independence in the name of administrative convenience or political sensitivity."

Why Auditor Independence Matters

Sirleaf's charge carries significant weight within the broader African governance context, where supreme audit institutions in several countries often face political pressure, underfunding, executive interference, or delayed publication of audit reports.

Analysts say that when auditors lack independence, corruption investigations can be suppressed, politically connected officials may escape scrutiny, and public institutions become less accountable to citizens.

The former Liberian leader specifically highlighted Liberia's enactment of the GAC Act of 2014, which granted operational and legal protections to the Auditor General's office, as one of the most important governance reforms undertaken during her administration.

"The General Auditing Commission was not simply a legislative formality," she said. "It was the culmination of a deliberate, multi-year effort to insulate the Auditor General's office from political interference."

Governance experts note that institutional independence is one of the most critical requirements for effective anti-corruption work. Without financial autonomy, legal protection, and unrestricted access to government records, auditors often struggle to investigate misuse of public resources effectively.

Sirleaf's remarks also underscored a broader shift taking place across Africa, where accountability institutions are increasingly being viewed as central actors in economic governance and investor confidence.

"The African continent is at a critical juncture," she noted. "Strong audit institutions in Africa mean more effective development investments, better sovereign credit profiles, and more stable government environments."

Liberia's Accountability Reforms Under Spotlight

The conference also provided the Liberian Auditor General, P. Garswa Jackson, an opportunity to showcase reforms undertaken by the GAC in recent years.

Jackson disclosed that the Commission has significantly expanded audit coverage, including audits of the Office of the President, the National Legislature, the Judiciary, and the Central Bank of Liberia.

"These audits reported significant discrepancies and irregularities and provided a clear indication that no public official or public office is immune from accounting for the stewardship and use of public resources in Liberia," Jackson stated.

He further revealed that GAC audits uncovered unsupported domestic debt claims exceeding US$740 million, while payroll and revenue audits reportedly saved the Liberian government millions of dollars.

The Auditor General also highlighted growing compliance with audit recommendations across government institutions. According to him, implementation rates increased from 13 percent in 2024 to 37 percent in 2025, with several institutions recording compliance levels above 90 percent.

While those figures suggest progress, governance experts caution that implementation gaps remain one of the biggest challenges confronting accountability systems across Africa. Audit reports frequently identify financial irregularities, but prosecution, recovery of stolen assets, and administrative sanctions often remain weak or inconsistent.

This disconnect, many say, undermines public confidence and contributes to perceptions of impunity.

One of the strongest themes emerging from Sirleaf's remarks was the framing of corruption as a direct assault on ordinary citizens rather than merely a bureaucratic problem.

"Corruption is a cold, calculated theft of opportunity from the men, women, and children who are least able to protect themselves," she asserted.

Her statement reflects a growing consensus among development experts that corruption deepens poverty and inequality by diverting resources away from essential public services.

Across many African countries, weak procurement systems, ghost payrolls, inflated contracts, and revenue leakages continue to reduce the effectiveness of public spending. In sectors such as education and healthcare, the consequences are often most severe for vulnerable populations.

Sirleaf therefore argued that accountability must evolve beyond government institutions and become embedded within national political culture. She emphasized that the fight against corruption requires collective responsibility involving governments, civil society organizations, the private sector, the media, and ordinary citizens.

Delivering special remarks, AFROSAI-E Chairperson and Kenyan Auditor General Nancy Gathungu praised Liberia's governance reform efforts and described the country as "a symbol of resilience and hope." She noted that African supreme audit institutions are becoming increasingly important amid rising debt burdens, fiscal pressures, and demands for stronger public sector performance.

"Together, we are strengthening institutional capacity, advancing professional development, and contributing to a more accountable and transparent future for Africa," Gathungu said.

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Conference discussions are also focusing on digital transformation, cyber auditing, public debt oversight, peer review systems, and service delivery monitoring--areas experts say are becoming increasingly important as governments digitize financial systems and public administration.

Jackson additionally stressed that accountability institutions themselves must remain transparent and credible.

"The auditor getting audited is not a contradiction; it is the foundation of our legitimacy," he declared, noting that Liberia's GAC submits its own accounts for external peer reviews by supreme audit institutions in countries including Sierra Leone and Kenya.

A Broader Continental Challenge

Sirleaf's intervention comes at a time when many African governments face mounting pressure from citizens, development partners, and investors to improve transparency and strengthen anti-corruption measures.

Despite governance reforms across the continent over the past two decades, corruption perception indexes and governance assessments continue to show persistent weaknesses in public financial management, procurement systems, and enforcement institutions.

For Liberia specifically, the conference represents both symbolic and practical significance. Hosting one of Africa's premier accountability gatherings positions the country as an active participant in regional governance reform conversations while also placing renewed attention on its own institutional reforms.

Analysts say the success of those reforms, however, will ultimately depend not only on the production of audit reports, but on political willingness to enforce accountability regardless of status or office.

Sirleaf's message to African governments and auditors is clear that accountability institutions must be protected if democratic governance and sustainable development are to survive. Her warning reflects a broader reality confronting many African countries--that without credible oversight systems, corruption will continue to weaken institutions, undermine public trust, and slow the continent's development ambitions.