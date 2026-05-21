West Africa: Liberia's Cybersecurity Team Qualifies for Ecowas Finals

A team of young Liberian cybersecurity professionals is preparing to carry the country's flag onto one of West Africa's biggest digital security stages after qualifying for the 4th ECOWAS Regional Cybersecurity Hackathon Finals set for June 8-12 in Accra, Ghana.

Known as the Liberia Cyber Warriors Team, the group earned its place in the regional finals after successfully advancing through a month-long qualifying competition that brought together technology talents from across the ECOWAS region.

Now, with the countdown to Ghana underway, the team is appealing for public support to help cover travel, accommodation, equipment, and training expenses needed to compete in the high-stakes regional event.

For many within Liberia's growing technology community, the qualification represents far more than participation in a competition. It is being seen as another sign that Liberian youth are beginning to carve out a place for themselves within the fast-evolving world of cybersecurity and digital innovation.

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Leading the team is Victor Jarlwood, captain of the Liberia Cyber Warriors and one of the country's emerging names in cybersecurity. He will be joined by Sekou M. Kamara, Mccess Nuch Belleh, another Sekou M. Kamara, and Grace R. Badom, the only female member of the team.

Jarlwood recently drew attention after earning an advanced certificate in cyberspace security, an achievement many in Liberia's technology sector viewed as symbolic of the country's slowly expanding digital capabilities. His leadership of the national team heading to Accra has added a personal face to what supporters describe as a broader movement of young Liberians pushing into fields such as ethical hacking, software engineering, digital forensics, and cyber defense.

"This is not just about us," members of the team said in a public appeal seeking support. "We are representing Liberia. We want to show that Liberian youth can compete, innovate, and excel on the regional stage."

The ECOWAS Regional Cybersecurity Hackathon forms part of the bloc's wider cybersecurity agenda aimed at strengthening digital resilience across West Africa and developing a new generation of cybersecurity professionals capable of responding to growing online threats.

This year's competition began with a preliminary qualifying phase held from April 1 to April 30, during which teams competed remotely in a "Capture the Flag" cybersecurity challenge -- a technical exercise widely used in ethical hacking and cyber defense training.

The winning teams from participating ECOWAS countries will now face off in Ghana in what organizers describe as an intense 48-hour in-person hacking marathon designed to test participants' abilities to detect vulnerabilities, defend systems, and solve real-world cybersecurity problems under pressure.

Organizers say the competition is open to both newcomers and experienced cybersecurity practitioners between the ages of 18 and 35, while also encouraging gender inclusion by promoting female participation on national teams.

For Liberia, the moment arrives amid growing conversations about digital transformation, cybersecurity preparedness, and national digital sovereignty.

As more government services, financial systems, telecommunications platforms, and businesses move online, experts warn that countries lacking strong local cybersecurity capacity risk becoming increasingly vulnerable to cybercrime, ransomware attacks, fraud, and data exploitation.

Within that context, supporters of the Liberia Cyber Warriors initiative say the team's success should be viewed as an investment in the country's future digital security architecture.

"This is how nations begin building technological confidence," one technology advocate said. "You invest in your young people, expose them to regional competition, and allow them to grow into the experts who will one day protect national systems and infrastructure."

Liberia's growing visibility in cybersecurity circles has also been boosted by recent participation in major international cybersecurity events that showcased emerging African digital talent and highlighted the increasing role young Liberians are beginning to play in global technology conversations.

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Despite limited infrastructure, training facilities, and access to advanced digital resources, Liberia's tech community has steadily expanded in recent years, driven largely by self-taught innovators, coding communities, startup initiatives, and young professionals determined to build careers within the global digital economy.

The Liberia Cyber Warriors Team says public contributions -- even small donations -- could help ensure the country is fully represented in Ghana.

Supporters can contribute through Orange Money and MTN Mobile Money platforms as the team intensifies preparations for the regional finals.

For many watching the team's rise, the journey to Accra is about more than cybersecurity alone. It is also about national confidence, opportunity, and proving that Liberia's future can be shaped not only by its past struggles, but by the skills and ambitions of a new digital generation.