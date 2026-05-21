Liberia: House Welcomes Supreme Court Ruling in Bill of Information Case

21 May 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has welcomed the ruling of the Supreme Court in the Bill of Information case filed by expelled Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative, Yekeh Y. Kolubah.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Chamber Justice Yusuf Kaba denied the Bill of Information submitted by former Representative Kolubah. The ruling was subsequently accepted by the former lawmaker's legal team.

The House of Representatives reaffirms its respect for the authority and decisions of the Supreme Court of Liberia as the highest judicial body in the country.

The House further emphasized that the rule of law remains the foundation of Liberia's democracy and encouraged all citizens and institutions to uphold and respect the law at all times.

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