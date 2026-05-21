Nigeria's Youngest Lawmaker Rukayat Shittu Wins Kwara APC Primary

Nigeria's youngest lawmaker, Rukayat Shittu, has secured victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) re-election primary, emerging as the party's candidate for the Owode/Onire State Constituency seat in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Rukayat on Wednesday defeated her only challenger, Sulyman Ayegun, to clinch the party's ticket.

The primary election marks a significant moment in the constituency's political landscape, which has historically operated a rotational arrangement between the Owode and Onire axes, a system that has traditionally limited representatives to a single term.

Party officials and observers described the exercise as keenly contested, with Shittu's emergence reflecting strong support within party ranks ahead of the general election.

Her victory positions her as the APC flag bearer as the constituency prepares for the next electoral phase, where she is expected to campaign on her record and vision for continued representation.

If successful at the general election, Shittu is set to make history as the first lawmaker to secure a second term in Owode/Onire, potentially breaking a long-standing political pattern in the constituency.

Political stakeholders say the outcome of the primary sets the tone for what is likely to be a closely watched contest, as parties begin to mobilise across the constituency ahead of the polls.