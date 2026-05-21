Nigeria: DLM Securities Rewards Investors With 10 Percent Annual Cashback Loyalty Benefit

In a market where investors are constantly looking for trustworthy and reliable trading partners, DLM Securities is taking a different approach, one that prioritizes long term relationships, investor satisfaction, and shared prosperity.

Through this initiative, DLM Securities recently rewarded eligible investors who traded on its platform in 2025 with a 10% cashback loyalty reward on commissions generated throughout the year. The initiative reflects the firm's belief that investors should benefit not only from market opportunities, but also from the value they bring to the business.

According to the company, this is a novel initiative created as a way of appreciating investors for choosing DLM Securities as their preferred trading partner while reinforcing the company's commitment to transparency, accessibility, and investor growth.

"At DLM Securities, we believe investing should feel rewarding at every stage. Our clients are central to our success, and this initiative is one of the ways we give back and grow together," the company stated.

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Beyond the cashback initiative, DLM Securities continues to position itself as a stress free and client centric trading partner through its easy to use e trade platform, DLM E Trade, reduced trading fees, and access to experienced professionals who guide investors and can even trade on their behalf throughout their investment journey.

The cashback initiative is also annual, meaning investors who continue trading with DLM Securities this year can look forward to qualifying for the next cashback cycle next year.

Ugochukwu Daniel, who benefited from the initiative, described the experience as both rewarding and refreshing.

"I was introduced to DLM Securities by a family friend in 2022. I was new to stock investing then, so I did not really take it seriously.

However, in 2023, when I decided to actively participate in the stock market, I found the DLM E Trade website very easy and straightforward to use. Over the past few years, I have loved how the website has undergone continuous development, both in trading features and overall web security, which has greatly improved my trading experience.

Kudos to the team for the work well done. I am genuinely grateful to be a recipient of the 10% loyalty reward. As investors, we all know where 'free money' goes to. I am thankful to the management of DLM Securities for this appreciation, and I look forward to making more successful trades."

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As more Nigerians explore smarter ways to build wealth and secure their financial future, DLM Securities remains committed to making investing simpler, more accessible, and more rewarding for everyday investors.

About DLM Securities

DLM Securities, a subsidiary of DLM Capital Group, is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria as a broker dealer, registered by the Nigerian Exchange Group as a Market Maker and broker dealer, and recognized by the Debt Management Office Nigeria as a dealer for FGN Retail Bonds. The firm is also a member of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange.

Since inception, DLM Securities has remained committed to delivering exceptional client experience through efficient processes, seamless trading, and value driven investment solutions.

To learn more about DLM Securities or begin your investment journey, reach out via:

Email: [email protected] Call: 08054137635 - Femi.