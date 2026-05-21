Nigeria: Hisbah Detains 23 Foreign Nationals for Investigation

Operatives of the Kebbi Hisbah Board, an agency under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, have arrested a young woman and a man at Filin Idi, Birnin Kebbi, for allegedly engaging in immoral acts.

The agency's Director of Shariah, Sirajo Kamba, confirmed the arrests in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

He disclosed that seven suspected drug addicts were apprehended during the raid, while other suspects escaped by jumping over the fence.

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"On May 20, the Kebbi Hisbah Board apprehended a young man and a young woman at Filin Idi Area, Birnin Kebbi, over alleged immoral acts contrary to Islamic teachings and societal moral values," Kamba said.

He added that the board also raided a house in Gesse Phase 2, Birnin Kebbi, where seven women and two young men were found.

"Some other suspects reportedly escaped by jumping over the fence.

"The suspects are alleged to have been involved in drug abuse and other immoral activities," he said.

Kamba further disclosed that 23 non-Nigerians found roaming without meaningful engagement were arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service and handed over to the board for further investigation.

"Officers of the Immigration Service, while conducting routine patrols and checks aimed at identifying illegal immigrants and non-citizens, came across a number of young men and women roaming under suspicious and indecent circumstances.

"A total of 23 persons were subsequently handed over to the Hisbah Board for further investigation and necessary action.

"Hisbah board is currently investigating all the cases," the director said.

(NAN)