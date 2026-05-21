Nigeria: APC Primaries - Three Adamawa Governorship Aspirants Withdraw

Three governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Adamawa State have withdrawn from the race in favour of Ahmed Galadima Aminu ahead of the party's primary election scheduled for today, clearing the path for his likely emergence as the party's flag-bearer.

The aspirants -- Engr. Diaulhaq Abubakar, Comrade Mustapha Salihu and Alhaji Ibrahim Bello Thul -- announced their separate decisions to step down, each citing party unity and collective interest as the driving force behind their withdrawal.

Engr. Abubakar, who was first to declare his exit from the race, described the decision as necessary for the growth and cohesion of the party.

He urged his supporters across Adamawa State to transfer their loyalty to Galadima and to give him the support he needs to succeed.

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In a show of commitment, Abubakar also made a financial commitment and all his campaign offices to the Galadima campaign.

Salihu equally stepped down, stressing that the stability and progress of the APC must take precedence over personal ambition.

He simultaneously announced his intention to contest for the Adamawa Central Senatorial seat. Galadima, who paid a thank-you visit Wednesday evening to Mustapha -- a former National Vice Chairman of the APC -- commended him for his selflessness and promised to work closely with him in advancing the interests of Adamawa State.

He also extended his best wishes to Mustapha as he pivots to the senatorial contest.

The third aspirant, Ibrahim Bello Thul, described his withdrawal as an act of sportsmanship, saying Galadima remained a unifying figure with the capacity to rally party faithful and advance the APC's collective fortunes in Adamawa State.