Nigeria: APC Crisis Shows Growing Dissatisfaction Among Nigerians - Rivers ADC

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, said the worsening crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, particularly in Rivers State, is an indication of dissatisfaction among Nigerians.

Reacting to the gale of withdrawals from the APC governorship primaries by the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Tonye Cole and Dr. Dax George-Kelly on Wednesday night, the state chairman of the ADC, Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, said what is currently playing out within the APC in Rivers State is clearly an internal affair of the party.

But as a keen observer of the political space, "We believe it further highlights the growing dissatisfaction, uncertainty, and instability within the ruling political structure, both in Rivers State and across the country.

"For us in the ADC, and indeed for other opposition parties, the lesson is not to celebrate the challenges of others, but to recognise that Nigerians are yearning for a credible, stable, people-oriented alternative capable of restoring confidence in governance and democratic leadership", he said.

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Dimkpa stated that the political consciousness of the people is rising daily. "Citizens are paying closer attention to issues of internal democracy, leadership sincerity, transparency, inclusiveness, and the ability of political parties to manage their own affairs responsibly.

"So yes, developments such as these naturally create political openings for opposition parties, especially those that are organised, disciplined, and genuinely connected to the aspirations of the people. But beyond leverage, our focus in ADC is to continue strengthening our structures across the 23 LGAs, mobilising credible leadership, and presenting practical solutions that resonate with the everyday realities of Rivers people and Nigerians at large."

The Rivers state ADC chairman said that what Rivers people want now is not endless political conflict, but purposeful leadership, economic direction, security, jobs, and hope for the future, adding that ADC remains committed to offering that alternative.

He called on the Rivers people and Nigerians in general to rally round the ADC which he said "is fully prepared to give Nigerians the best leadership".