Nigeria: Ex-NOA DG Omeri Wins Nasarawa South PDP Senatorial Primary

Former Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr Mike Omeri has been declared the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the Nasarawa South Senatorial district; it got him through a consensus arrangement followed by affirmation by the teeming delegates.

Declaring the results on Thursday, Hon. Atsiya Amehmara, who was returning officer for the primary, said he was told that the other aspirants for the senatorial race had stepped down for Dr Mike Omeri, but he needed to seek the consent of the people before proclaiming the only aspirant as the winner.

"I was told that they agreed on a consensus for aspirants, and I confirmed it when I was addressing them, and they said yes, and on that note only one aspirant was left, which is Agbo Mike Omeri, and on that note he was declared the winner through affirmation, and that is what just happened outside," he said.

Reacting to his victory, Mike Omeri, the candidate for the PDP in the Southern Zone, said he felt honoured for the people of the zone unanimously endorsing and affirming him as their choice to represent them.

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'I know what it means to work in the National Assembly to represent, to deliver, and to take the views of the people to the nation and from the nation to the people; that is what I will do. It is a promise I will keep by the grace of God,' he said.

He, however, called on all who had intentions to be in the race to work closely with him in the interest of the party and with the yearnings and aspirations of the people for good governance.

He said, "In any contest, people are bound to win, and people are bound to lose. In losing, you become part of the team; in winning, you absorb everybody."

"For those who contested or wanted to contest but stepped down for us, we are together as one team, one family. We will work together to advance what is in our individual minds and make it a collective issue so that we all succeed," he added.

According to him, he is prepared to consolidate on the endorsement of the people and the party to emerge victorious in the general election in 2027.

"We will work together with everyone, having identified all the issues in our communities, in order to emancipate, empower, grow, and prosper our communities and every individual you see here; no one will be left behind. That is a promise.

Omeri further called on the electorates to remain peaceful and mobilise others to win, as victory is certain, urging them not to be distracted by small issues.

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"To prove that we can serve and to uplift our communities to the next level of progress and development. And we shall do it. We will do it," he reiterated.

On his part, the state chairman of the People's Democratic Party, Dr Joel Daniel Gimba, said the party is one united family where there is always understanding in the interest of the party when it comes to reaching a consensus.

"So, elders have sat down, and they have assessed all the aspirants, and they finally decided to nominate him as the sole candidate to represent them in that particular constituency. I believe you have seen with your eyes. I so much believe you have seen the turnout of the masses. This is just a litmus test," he said.

According to him, the party is ready to vote out the ruling party in Nasarawa and bring prosperity to the state; he, however, denies any faction in PDP, stating that the Independent Electoral Commission is always monitoring the state party activities in accordance with the electoral law.