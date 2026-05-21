Nigeria: JAMB Releases 279 Withheld Utme Results After Review

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 279 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results earlier withheld over suspected examination malpractice, even as it sustained investigations into cases linked to suspicious activities across some centres.

JAMB disclosed that the decision followed a detailed review of cases flagged during and after the conduct of the examination.

The Board explained that while some results were released after investigators found no prima facie evidence against the affected candidates, others had been cancelled where malpractice was established.

In a statement signed by its Public Communication Adviser, Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said results from centres placed under scrutiny by its live monitoring team or those linked to adverse reports would remain withheld pending the conclusion of investigations.

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The board warned that any candidate found culpable after the ongoing review would have his or her result cancelled.

"The release follows ongoing investigations into cases of suspected examination malpractice. While some results have been outrightly cancelled where evidence of malpractice was established, others have been released where the Board found no prima facie case against the affected candidates," the statement said.

JAMB advised candidates whose results are still pending to check their status by sending "UTMERESULT" to either 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used during registration.

The development comes amid intensified efforts by the examination body to safeguard the integrity of the UTME and clamp down on examination fraud nationwide.