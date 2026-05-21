Liberia: Samuel Tweah's Lawyers Seek Stay Order to Block Juror Tampering Probe - Legal Experts Decry

Monrovia — A new legal battle has erupted in the controversial US$6.2 million corruption case involving former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. and several former government officials, after defense lawyers secured a temporary stay order from the Supreme Court amid an escalating investigation into alleged juror tampering.

The latest development unfolded Wednesday, May 20, when prominent defense lawyer Arthur Tamba Johnson convened a tense press conference at his Center Street law office in Monrovia, sharply criticizing the judiciary's probe into jurors who served in the high-profile case.

Cllr. Johnson announced that Supreme Court Justice in Chambers Yussif D. Kaba had issued a temporary stay order suspending further proceedings connected to the juror investigation pending review by the full Supreme Court.

The announcement came only hours after Criminal Court "C" reportedly commenced a closed-door investigation into allegations of jury tampering linked to the case. All entrances to the court were said to have been locked during the proceedings, intensifying public curiosity and political tensions surrounding the matter.

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Notably, Cllr. Johnson himself was not seen participating in the proceedings while the investigation was underway.

'This Is a Witch-Hunt'

Addressing reporters, Johnson described the investigation as unconstitutional, illegal, and politically motivated, insisting that the trial court no longer has authority over jurors who had already completed their civic duty and returned to private life following the verdict.

"The jury has been discharged. They have returned to their homes and private lives. The court lacks the jurisdiction to recall and investigate them in this manner," Johnson declared.

He argued that any legitimate allegations of jury misconduct should follow a different legal process rather than what he described as an "improper judicial fishing expedition."

"This is a witch-hunt," he charged. "The court does not have the legal power or jurisdiction to investigate them for jury tampering in the current form."

According to the defense, the investigation threatens the sanctity and independence of Liberia's jury system by creating fear among ordinary citizens who may later be called upon to serve in politically sensitive cases.

Johnson further warned that allowing judges to revisit jurors after verdicts have been rendered could establish a dangerous precedent capable of undermining public confidence in Liberia's justice system.

Tweah Emotional After Court Action

In one of the most emotional moments since the corruption trial began, Tweah reportedly broke down in tears while reacting to the court's latest actions.

Speaking publicly, the former minister praised the jurors who acquitted him and his co-defendants, describing their verdict as an act of courage in the face of immense political pressure.

"No government, no justice, no judge can take my freedom away. It is vouched for by the people of this country," Tweah declared emotionally.

"Today I saw 15 jurors sitting under my voice, nine of them returning a verdict of not guilty against a powerful government that wants to destroy me. That day I was happy that I was born a Liberian."

The case stems from allegations surrounding the handling of approximately US$6.2 million in government funds during the administration of former President George Weah.

Tweah and several former officials had been accused of economic sabotage, criminal conspiracy, misuse of public money, theft, and related corruption offenses tied to the disbursement and management of public resources.

Prosecutors alleged that the defendants unlawfully managed and diverted public funds in violation of Liberia's financial laws and procedures.

However, after months of proceedings at Criminal Court "C," a jury returned a not guilty verdict in favor of Tweah and one of his co-defendants, while the remaining defendants received a hung verdict, dealing a significant setback to the government's anti-corruption drive.

The acquittal immediately sparked intense public debate, with critics questioning the outcome while supporters hailed it as proof that the prosecution's evidence was weak and politically motivated.

Juror Investigation Sparks Fresh Controversy

Following the acquittal, concerns emerged regarding alleged improper contact and possible influence involving some members of the jury panel.

Those allegations prompted the court to initiate a formal investigation into possible juror tampering -- a move that has now triggered fierce resistance from the defense team and some political and legal figures.

Among those weighing in is Senator Augustine S. Chea, who issued a strongly worded statement titled: "Convict Samuel Tweah Anyhow!"

Chea argued that the aftermath of Tweah's acquittal has exposed what he described as a troubling trend within sections of the ruling Unity Party establishment.

"From the moment the jury returned its not-guilty verdict, sections of the ruling Unity Party establishment reacted not with respect for judicial independence, but with open hostility toward the outcome," Chea stated.

According to him, some ruling party supporters publicly questioned the integrity of jurors and suggested the verdict should not stand simply because it failed to secure Tweah's conviction.

Chea also criticized attacks directed at the Ministry of Justice following the acquittal, claiming some hardliners accused the Justice Minister of weakness for accepting the jury's verdict.

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"Such reactions reveal a deeply troubling mindset -- one where prosecutors are expected not merely to present evidence and uphold the law, but to guarantee convictions in politically sensitive cases," he said.

The senator warned that efforts to reopen scrutiny around the verdict risk transforming the justice system into an instrument of political retaliation.

"A government that aggressively celebrates prosecution but refuses to politically accept acquittal creates the impression that court proceedings are not about justice but about punishing political opponents," Chea argued. "That is not accountability. That is persecution disguised as anti-corruption."

He further warned that Liberia risks creating a dangerous precedent where acquittals are treated as temporary obstacles rather than final judicial outcomes.

"The true test of democracy is not whether governments can prosecute opponents," Chea declared. "It is whether governments can respect legal outcomes they do not like."

"If our country crosses the line where acquittals are treated as temporary inconveniences to be overturned by political pressure, then the nation risks replacing the rule of law with the rule of political power. And that would be a tragedy far greater than any single court case."

He concluded with a direct appeal: "Enough is enough -- leave Samuel Tweah alone!"