Ghana: Time to End the Death Row Dilemma

The call by Amnesty International (AI) Ghana on President John Dramani Mahama to grant pardons to prisoners on death row raises a critical national question that can no longer be ignored.

Ghana has taken a bold and commendable step by abolishing the death penalty under the amended Section 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

That decision placed the country firmly on the path of progressive justice and respect for human rights.

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However, the continued presence of about 91 inmates on death row exposes a troubling gap between policy and practice.

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The Ghanaian Times finds this situation not only inconsistent but also deeply concerning.

If the law no longer recognises the death penalty, then maintaining individuals under such sentences undermines the very spirit of the reform.

This is not merely a legal technicality; it is a moral and constitutional issue that goes to the heart of justice and human dignity.

Amnesty International is right to draw attention to the fact that capital punishment, once carried out, is irreversible.

As its representatives have pointed out, no new evidence or apology can undo an execution.

Even more troubling is the reality that the death penalty disproportionately affects the poor and vulnerable, those who often lack access to quality legal representation. These are facts that demand sober reflection.

The argument that the death penalty deters crime has long been contested, with global evidence suggesting otherwise.

Countries that continue to carry out executions still grapple with serious crime rates.

The implication is clear, justice must not be equated with retribution.

What Ghana now faces is not whether to abolish the death penalty that decision has already been made, but how to give full and meaningful effect to that decision.

The continued incarceration of condemned prisoners in a legal vacuum creates uncertainty, raises human rights concerns, and weakens public confidence in the justice system.

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We believe this is the moment for decisive leadership.

The President, acting within his constitutional mandate, should consider exercising the prerogative of mercy to commute the sentences of all those currently on death row.

Such a move would not only resolve the existing contradiction but also affirm Ghana's commitment to humane and progressive justice.

At the same time, the relevant state institutions must move swiftly to review all affected cases, ensure proper re-sentencing where necessary, and strengthen legal aid systems to prevent future injustices.

Justice reform cannot be half-complete. It must be thorough, deliberate and fair.

Ghana has earned international recognition for its democratic credentials and respect for human rights.

This is an opportunity to deepen that reputation by aligning practice with principle.

The Ghanaian Times therefore urges the government to act without delay. Clearing death row is not just an administrative task, it is a moral obligation and a necessary step in consolidating the gains of recent legal reforms.

History will judge this moment not by the laws we passed, but by the actions we took to uphold them.