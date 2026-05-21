Ghana: GiIS Steps Up Readiness for E-Visa Introduction

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has trained 40 officers in preparation for the nationwide rollout of Ghana's electronic visa (e-visa) system, scheduled for May 25, 2026.

The two-day training programme, held in Accra yesterday, brought together officers from various immigration control points across the country to equip them with the skills needed to operate the fully digital platform.

The e-visa system is expected to enable foreign nationals to apply for and complete visa processes online, a move aimed at improving accessibility, enhancing passenger processing and strengthening security controls.

Opening the session, the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in charge of Command Post and Operations, Mr Faisal Disu, urged the officers to demonstrate discipline, professionalism and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

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He described the initiative as a new way of working anchored on transparency and accountability, underscoring the importance of prioritising data protection.

Mr Disu explained that the platform would generate critical traveller information to support national security, economic planning, intelligence cooperation and international collaboration. He emphasised that accuracy, security and the responsible use of data would be non-negotiable under the new system.

Furthermore, he noted that the e-visa platform would serve as the first point of contact between Ghana and foreign visitors, adding that a transparent and user-friendly system would help boost tourism, business and investment.

Mr Disu also indicated that the management of the GIS remained committed to continuous capacity building, system upgrades and the provision of operational tools to support the effective implementation of the initiative.

He added that integrity and accountability mechanisms, including audit trails, would be closely monitored, and that any breaches would be dealt with in accordance with the law and service regulations.

The officers are expected to be taken through the system workflow, monitoring procedures, document verification processes and online payment systems.

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The opening ceremony was attended by senior GIS officials and partners, including the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Legal, Philip Peter Andoh, the Chief Executive Officer of Rock Africa, Francis Gavor, and other departmental heads.