Ghana: No Travel and Tour Agency Contracted for World Cup-Kofi Adams

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has stated that the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) spearheading the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign is yet to process any Ghanaian supporter or official to be issued with a visa to travel.

He stated that reports that about 400 football fans, club owners and officials, had been denied United States visas were untrue.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the sector minister, Mr Kofi Adams, stated that the supporters and officials led by the MOC were yet to report to the Embassy for visa interviews.

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"The supporters traveling under sponsorship arrangements arising from the fundraising mobilisation are being coordinated within a structured national framework and have been given a dedicated date by the Embassy for processing.

"Similarly, players, technical officials, and accredited personnel with official responsibilities connected to the tournament are also being prioritised within a structured visa coordination process."

According to the minister, the Ministry has not contracted any travel and tour company to move supporters or arrange accommodations for the upcoming tournament.

"What the Committee did concerning travel and tour operators was to take them through a verification and evaluation process to ensure that they meet standards and can provide the services they claim they offer to Ghanaians."

He added that names of approved operators have been submitted to the Embassy to support coordination and assistance as they process Ghanaian applicants for the World Cup.

He cautioned Ghanaians not to pay monies to any individual or corporate bodies that claims to be representing the Ministry or the Ministerial Oversight Committee.

Mr Adams disclosed that the ministry had engaged embassies to improve coordination and streamline these processes, including ongoing finalisation of FIFA accreditation passes, access arrangements, and structured visa coordination processes currently being implemented for key stakeholder groups.

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