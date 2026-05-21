Ghana: MTN Ghana Urged to Match Dominance in Telecommunication Sector With Improved Service Delivery

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has called on MTN Ghana to match its dominance in Ghana's telecommunications market with improved service delivery, affordable pricing and wider network coverage, amid growing public dissatisfaction over the quality of telecom services.

He said MTNs position as the country's largest telecommunications operator placed a greater responsibility on the company to improve customer experience and ensure fairness within the sector.

Speaking at the launch of MTN Ghana's 30th anniversary celebrations at MTN House in Accra on Thursday, the Minister said consumers continued to face challenges including high data charges, unstable internet connectivity, dropped calls and poor network access in some rural communities.

"The designation of MTN as significant Market Player is not a criticism; it is recognition of your scale. But it also means the public and the Ministry will hold MTN to a higher standard on pricing, quality of service, network availability and transparency," Mr George stated.

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The Minister acknowledged MTN Ghana's role in transforming the country's telecommunications industry over the past three decades, noting that Ghana had moved from an era of limited fixed-line telephone access in the 1990s to a modern digital ecosystem driven largely by mobile and data services.

He commended MTN Ghana for pioneering major innovations in the sector, including the introduction of GSM technology, the expansion of Mobile Money services and sustained investment in digital infrastructure.

Mr George also mentioned MTN Ghana's recently announced $1 billion investment programme aimed at upgrading and expanding its network infrastructure across the country.

He, however, stressed that such investments must lead to measurable improvements in service delivery, particularly in underserved and rural areas where connectivity challenges remain prevalent.

The Minister further called for stronger collaboration between government, regulators and industry players to address challenges facing the digital economy, including cybersecurity threats, infrastructure protection, digital exclusion and the shortage of digital skills.

He disclosed that the Ministry was reviewing key policy frameworks, including spectrum allocation and data protection regulations, to support the next phase of growth within the telecommunications and digital sectors.

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Mr George also highlighted opportunities presented by emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the Internet of Things, urging telecom operators to extend investments beyond commercially attractive urban centres.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, described the anniversary as a reflection on three decades of innovation, connectivity and national development.

This is not just a corporate anniversary. It is a national story, three decades of connection, progress and possibility, he said.

Mr Blewett reaffirmed the company's commitment to improving customer experience and meeting government expectations, while announcing a range of customer-focused promotions and activities to reward subscribers during the anniversary celebrations.

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adjoa Wiafe, said the anniversary was intended to celebrate the companys impact on people and communities across Ghana.

She noted that MTN had contributed significantly to digital and financial inclusion by connecting homes, schools, businesses and healthcare institutions throughout the country.