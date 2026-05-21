Ghana: Telecel Moves to Strengthen Media Ties With the Ghanaian Times

21 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY — Representatives of Telecel Ghana on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the editorial team of The Ghanaian Times to explore areas of collaboration.

The delegation was led by the Director of External Affairs, Mr Komla Buami, and included the Head of Foundation and Sustainability, Ms Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, as well as the Media Manager, Mrs Karen Bossman-Adotevi.

The Ghanaian Times team was represented by the Acting Editor, Mr David Adadevoh, the News Editor, Mr Norman Cooper, an Assistant Editor, Mr Cliff Ekuful, and the Sports Editor, Mr Andrew Nortey.

Discussions at the meeting focused on internet accessibility, the promotion of Telecel's operations and capacity building.

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Mr Buami explained that the visit was motivated by The Ghanaian Times longstanding credibility, noting that a partnership with the newspaper would help Telecel educate the public on key issues affecting the telecommunications sector, including the impact of fibre cuts.

He further indicated the need to train journalists in telecommunications reporting, stating that building the capacity of key media outlets would help improve understanding of the specialised field.

In his remarks, Mr Adadevoh described potential collaborations as essential in addressing some operational challenges.

He noted that the paper was exploring innovative initiatives and would be open to ideas from Telecel, particularly in partnering to organise a thought leadership programme on technology.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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