Ghana: Savannah Region Remains a Priority in Govt's Development Agenda - Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has assured residents of the Savannah Region that the area remains a major focus of the government's development agenda.

Mr Asiedu Nketia gave the assurance during an engagement with chiefs, party supporters and residents in the Salaga South Constituency on May 14 as part of his nationwide "Thank You Tour".

The visit formed part of efforts by the NDC leadership to appreciate traditional authorities, party supporters and communities for their support during the 2024 general election.

Addressing a gathering at the Banbange Ndefoso Palace in Kpembe last Friday, the NDC chairman urged residents to remain confident in the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and development in the Savannah Region.

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According to him, the Mahama administration is focused on consolidating its mandate while ensuring that all regions benefit from national development initiatives.

"What is important now is for us to secure our position in government. When that is achieved, all of you will be given what you deserve," he stated.

Mr Asiedu Nketia also appealed to party supporters who may be dissatisfied over the pace of political appointments to remain patient, assuring them that more opportunities would emerge over time.

"I have heard statements to the effect that some of you are not happy with the government because you have not benefitted from any appointment. All I ask is patience," he said.

The NDC chairman stressed the need for unity among party supporters and encouraged them to continue supporting government programmes and policies aimed at improving livelihoods across the country.

His Savannah Regional engagements form part of a broader nationwide outreach campaign intended to strengthen grassroots support, engage traditional leaders and discuss development concerns with local communities.

The tour is also aimed at reconnecting with grassroots supporters, engaging traditional authorities and discussing governance and development issues with residents.

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Mr Asiedu Nketia began the Savannah Regional leg of the tour on Thursday, May 14, with planned visits to Salaga, Kpalbe, Buipe and Daboya, where he will hold town hall meetings and pay courtesy calls on traditional leaders including the Kpembewura, Buipewura and Wasipewura.

On Friday, May 15, he will continue engagements in Damongo, Sawla and Bole, including a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura, overlord of the Gonja Kingdom.

The Northern Regional phase of the tour is scheduled to begin on May 17 with a courtesy call on the Yaa-Naa in Yendi, followed by engagements in Tatale, Zabzugu and other constituencies across the region.

The NDC chairman is also expected to visit Kpandai, Wulensi, Bimbilla, Mion, Saboba, Chereponi, Gushegu, Karaga, Tolon, Kumbungu and Savelugu during the four-day regional outreach.

Party officials say the tour is intended to strengthen grassroots mobilisation, deepen stakeholder engagement and provide residents with an opportunity to discuss governance issues and development priorities with the party leadership.