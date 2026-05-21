Ghana: Mireku Duker Defends Reclamation Role in Akonta Mining Trial

21 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By MALIK SULLEMANA

Former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, on Wednesday told the High Court that reclamation and environmental remediation activities are classified as mine support services and do not amount to the assignment of mineral rights.

Testifying as the second defence witness in the ongoing criminal trial involving Akonta Mining, Mr Duker said concessionaires were encouraged by government between 2021 and 2024 to undertake reclamation of degraded lands as part of efforts to combat illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Under cross-examination, he maintained that mine support services do not invoke Section 14 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

"A concessionaire without permit has no right to mine," he told the court.

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The Office of the Attorney General has charged Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, a shareholder of Akonta Mining, and the company over alleged illegal mining activities at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The charges include assignment of mineral rights without approval and purposely facilitating unlicensed mining operations.

A co-accused, Kwame Antwi, a director of the company, is currently on the run.

He is facing two counts relating to the alleged unauthorised assignment of mineral rights and facilitating illegal mining.

The prosecution called four witnesses in support of its case against Mr Antwi-Boasiako and Akonta Mining.

Earlier, a small-scale miner, Mr Henry Okum, testified that he had a verbal agreement with Mr Antwi-Boasiako to mine on a concession at Samreboi.

Following the prosecution's case, the court ruled that a prima facie case had been established and directed Mr Antwi-Boasiako to open his defence.

Lead counsel for the accused, Mr Andy Appiah Kubi, had argued in a failed submission of no case to answer that the prosecution failed to produce credible and sufficient evidence to support the charges.

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