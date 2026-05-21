Ghana: Evidence Filed in Court to Prove Joana Quaye's Ownership of Rnaq Company

Mrs Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has filed additional documents in court evidence showing a joint establishment of Quick Credit and Investment Money Lending Limited, in 2011.

Mrs Quaye had argued that she and her ex-husabnd owned the business.

The evidence is in the form of exhibits attached to the affidavit in support of an application for interlocutory injunction filed by Mrs Joana Quaye in an Accra High Court seeking to restrain Richard Nii Armah Quaye, his agents and assigns from transferring or disposing of shares in a company jointly established by the couple.

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Richard Nii Armah Quaye's comment on widely watched television programme, the Delay Show, generated intense public interest about the alleged "sole establishment" of the company by the prominent businessman and his ex-wife's non-involvement in his sprawling business empire.

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However, these claims have since been disputed by the newly surfaced records filed in court and records obtained from the Office of the Registrar of Companies.

While Richard Quaye suggested on the Delay Show that his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, made no contributions to the company, official documents from the Office of the Registrar of Companies, attached to Joana Quaye's motion for injunction as Exhibit JQ6, tell a different story.

According to a "Response to Request for Information" presented by the Registrar of Companies, when the company (now renamed Bills Micro-Credit Ltd) was incorporated on December 9, 2011, Joana Quaye was a "First Shareholder" holding 100,000 shares, alongside Richard Quaye's 900,000 shares.

Quaye also admitted to removing Joana as a director of the company, without her knowledge, claiming the BoG "immediately requested educational certificates" and disqualified her because she only held a secondary school certificate, whereas he claimed a "first degree" is required to be a director of a financial institution.

On the ownership of shares in the company jointly set up by the couple, the trial judge, Justice Dorgu, refused to rule on whether Joana Quaye was entitled to an equitable share in the company and entreated her to commence a fresh action.

This, the new lawyers for Joana Quaye, Dame and Partners, contend was wrong since according to them, shares in a company are personal property which forms part of marital assets to be distributed equitably upon the dissolution of the marriage.

In the sworn affidavit filed by Joana Quaye's legal counsel, the prominent law firm Dame and Partners, indicated that Joana asserts that the company was set up jointly by the couple in 2011, and that her inclusion as a shareholder and director was a demonstration of their intention to jointly acquire and own properties in the marriage.

In cross-examination, Joana's former lawyer challenged Richard's timelines in court, showing that she remained a director for over 10 years until she was secretly removed.

Joana claims she was kept entirely in the dark about being stripped of her stake in the highly lucrative business. In her affidavit, she states that Richard Quaye altered the company records around 2017 to unlawfully remove her as a shareholder, and later proceeded to remove her as a director around 2021.

She further maintains that she only became aware that her shares had been transferred behind her back when Richard admitted to it under cross-examination.

Joana Quaye's affidavit traces their relationship back to 2002, just after secondary school.

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She claims she dropped out of her own diploma programme to work multiple jobs, including at Frankies and On the Run Restaurants, to financially support Richard's ambitions.

She also alleges that in 2008, the couple cashed out a joint Databank investment worth GH¢10,151.17 to fund Richard's travel to the UK for further education.

When he returned in 2009 unemployed, Joana claims she withdrew her personal savings from her job at Unibank to serve as the seed money for the initial Quick Credit enterprise.

In January 2026, the trial judge issued "Final Orders" awarding Joana Quaye only one-third of a house in Dansoman, a GH¢300,000 financial settlement, and GH¢5,000 a month for child upkeep. Joana's legal team at Dame and Partners is fiercely appealing this decision, describing the award as "unconstitutional, unlawful and inequitable" given her foundational contributions to a marriage and business partnership that spanned nearly two decades.