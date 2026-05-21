Ghana: Strengthen Project Fundamentals to Unlock Real Estate Financing - Stanbic Bank Urges On Developers

Kobby Bentsi-Enchill, Head of Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, has advised real estate developers across Africa to complement their innovative ideas with careful project preparation, highlighting that well-structured plans are more likely to attract meaningful financing from banks.

Mr Bentsi-Enchill made the remarks at the Africa Real Estate Festival, where he joined industry leaders, investors, and developers to examine the persistent financing gaps that continue to slow the pace of property development across Africa.

"When a developer walks through our doors with a project, the quality of the idea matters, but it is rarely the deciding factor. What separates a fundable project from one that stalls at the assessment stage is preparation. Complete documentation, credible financial projections, clear land title, and a well-articulated exit strategy tell us that the developer has done the hard thinking. That is what builds a bank's confidence," he told attendees.

The Stanbic executive acknowledged that the desire to access finance was widespread among developers but noted that many proposals fall short not because of weak demand fundamentals, but because of avoidable gaps in how projects are packaged and presented.

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"The real estate sector across Africa holds enormous potential, and we genuinely want to support its growth. But a bank's obligation is to its depositors and shareholders as much as it is to its borrowers. Due diligence is not a hurdle we place in front of developers to frustrate them; it is the mechanism by which we ensure that the projects we back are viable, sustainable, and structured to succeed," he explained.

On the question of how developers could improve their chances of securing financing, the seasoned investment banker pointed to the value of engaging experienced technical and financial consultants early in the project lifecycle.

Rather than viewing consultancy fees as an additional cost, he argued, developers should regard expert advisory support as a strategic investment that pays dividends at the financing stage.

"The developers who consistently secure financing are the ones who surround themselves with the right expertise. A seasoned quantity surveyor, a competent legal team, a financial adviser who understands bankability; these are not luxuries. They are the people who ensure your proposal speaks the language that lenders understand and respond to," he said.

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Mr Bentsi-Enchill used the platform to reaffirm Stanbic Bank Ghana's commitment to the real estate and construction sector, describing the bank's financing activities in the space as both a commercial priority and a contribution to Ghana's broader development agenda.

He noted that bank financing had continued to play a central role in bringing well-structured projects to life, and that the institution remains actively engaged in growing the market through both direct lending and strategic partnerships with developers and investors.

"Real estate development, done well, creates jobs, generates tax revenue, and addresses some of the most pressing infrastructure needs our country faces. Stanbic Bank is committed to being a dependable partner in that process for developers who are serious about building sustainably and building right," he noted.