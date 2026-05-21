Africa: Whoever Hacks Good Away Form Has a Huge Qualification Chance - Troost Ekong

Former Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong believes the qualification race for the historic TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), PAMOJA 2027 will be fiercely competitive, with away form likely to prove decisive in determining which teams secure a place at the 2027 edition of the continental finals.

The defender says nations capable of consistently picking up results on the road will place themselves in a strong position to qualify for the competition, which will be jointly hosted by East African neighbours Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Troost-Ekong was speaking after the tournament draw held in Cairo on Tuesday afternoon, where he served as one of the four draw assistants.

"Playing away from home is always difficult because you encounter different pitches, environments and conditions throughout the qualifiers. Winning away from home is very important if you want to enhance your qualification chances, but consistency throughout the campaign is equally crucial," Troost-Ekong said in reaction to the draw.

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"Teams that find ways to win away from home will give themselves a great chance. There are some very tough groups, but there is also a lot of excitement around these qualifiers. I can't wait for the games and the tournament itself", added Troost-Ekong

Troost-Ekong, who was a key figure in the Super Eagles defence before retiring from international football, is also eager to follow Nigeria's national football team journey towards the East African showpiece.

The three-time African champions were drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, co-hosts Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau.

"It is not an easy group, but I trust them to get over the line," Ekong said.

The opening two TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027 Qualifiers match days are scheduled for the FIFA window from 21 September to 6 October 2026, before Matchdays 3 and 4 take place from 9 to 17 November 2026.

The final two rounds of matches will be played from 22 to 30 March 2027, when the line-up for the tournament is expected to be completed.