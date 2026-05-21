Africa: TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon - Côte d'Ivoire Finish Top, Cameroon Qualify and Uganda Snatch Playoff Spot in Dramatic Tie

The conclusion of Group B of the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 delivered drama right until the final whistle. Côte d'Ivoire (1st, 7 points) and Cameroon (2nd, 6 points) secured direct qualification, while Uganda (3rd, 4 points) dramatically grabbed a World Cup playoff spot in the 104th minute.

Cameroon 1-0 DR Congo

Scorer: Omar Tsombeng (45+6')

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Cameroon only needed a point to secure qualification, but they walked away with all three. Against a determined DR Congo side, Alioum Saidou's Young Indomitable Lions were forced to stay patient and resilient for much of the match.

The breakthrough finally arrived deep into first-half stoppage time. Omar Tsombeng rose highest to power home a fierce header in the 45+6th minute, sending the Cameroonian bench into celebration.

In the second half, Cameroon managed their lead with greater composure and defensive solidity. It was not a spectacular display, but it was effective enough to secure a second victory of the campaign and, most importantly, direct qualification for the next stage.

The tournament ends with three defeats from three matches for DR Congo.

Côte d'Ivoire 2-2 Uganda

Scorers: Koudougnon Drebo (25'), Souleymane Kone (79') / Henry Muhoozi (41'), Arafat Ibanda (90+14' pen)

Already qualified, Côte d'Ivoire were aiming to secure top spot in the group, while Uganda were fighting to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The Young Elephants started strongly and took the lead in the 25th minute through Koudougnon Drebo, who fired home a superb strike to make it 1-0.

Uganda responded with determination and found an equaliser just before the break when Henry Muhoozi levelled matters in the 41st minute.

After half-time, Côte d'Ivoire regained control of possession and looked set to claim victory when Souleymane Kone restored their advantage ten minutes from time (79'). The match appeared to be heading towards a routine conclusion - but stoppage time produced extraordinary drama.

Driven by desperation and remarkable fighting spirit, Uganda threw everything forward in search of a lifeline. Deep into stoppage time, following a chaotic final moment inside the Ivorian penalty area, the referee awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

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Arafat Ibanda kept his composure and converted from the spot in the 90+14th minute, sparking wild celebrations.

The 2-2 draw secured first place for Côte d'Ivoire on seven points, while Uganda's dramatic late equaliser earned them a World Cup play-off spot