A 56yr old woman, Mary Giah had pleaded guilty for killing her three grandchildren in early this year in Mehnlah Town in the Yarwin Messonnon District in Nimba County.

In a very jammed crowded court, the woman refused to testify as defense witness, pleading to the charge of murder, leaving her daughter, whom her kids were killed in tears and acrimony.

Many citizens from far and near attended the hearing, looking at the woman in disbelief.

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At the opening of the case on May 18, 2026, the lady pleaded guilty after the indictment or charges were read in the open.

Despite her pleading guilty to the charges on May 18, 2026, Judge Serena F. Garlawolu, presiding judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Nimba put aside her guilty plea and entered a "not guilty" plea on her behalf, thereby ordering prosecutors to present witnesses and evidence in court as required under Liberian law for capital offenses.

Accordingly, under Title 2, chapter 16 of the Criminal Procedure Law, a judge may set aside or refuse to accept a guilty plea for some reasons, especially when it comes to capital offenses - it allows a judge to set aside a guilty plea and enter a "not guilty" plea automatically, which requires the prosecution to present its case in court.

When it comes to voluntarism and understanding, the court will not accept a guilty plea unless it confirms the defendant understands the charge and is entering the guilty plea voluntarily.

If a post-plea inquiry shows the defendant did not understand the consequences, the judge must reject the guilty plea, according to criminal proceeding law.

After setting aside Mary Giah's guilty plea, the court entered a "not guilty" plea on her behalf, leaving the case to proceed on trial before a judge or jury on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

A True Bill is a formal finding that prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence to establish probable cause and proceed to indictment.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the prosecution produced two witnesses, including one of the deceased kids and a CDS officer of the Liberia National Police, but the lady pleaded after the testimonies of the two prosecution witnesses.

After all witnesses' testimony, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, was set for both lawyers to argue over the terms of sentence, before the final ruling by the judge.

The 56-year-old on February 22, 2026, allegedly brutalized and killed her three grandchildren, while they were in bed with her - she later fled the scene into the bushes and was arrested after almost 12 hours of manhunt.

The three victims, including Mewaseh Giah, 6, Marvelous Zainsaye, 4, and Alvina Tokpah, 2, were believed to be the only children of her only child(daughter).

In similar development, a notorious motorcycle thief, Lee Menyean also pleaded to the charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder after he was arrested and charged for attacking a motorcyclist in an attempt to take away his bake.

The opening of the case on May 18, 2026, Lee Menyean plea guilty, but Judge, Serena F. Garlawolu put aside her guilty plea and entered a "not guilty" plea on her behalf, thereby ordering prosecutors to present witnesses and evidence in court as required under Liberian Criminal Proceeding law for capital offenses.

The prosecution presented two witnesses, including a CSD officer of LNP and the victim, but the dependent refused to testify, again pleading guilty to all the charges.

His lawyer, Defense Lawyer, Mr. Arthur Gweh apologized on his behalf, but when asked whether he had any word or something to say to the plaintiff or victim, his response was 'No'.

However, some of those following the aggravated assault case wondered why only the main defendant is standing trial, where there were many persons or relatives of Lee, including his girlfriend linked to the case and was questioned by police.

But, Nimba County Attorney, John D. Miah told this reporter that they cannot prosecute fugitives, so if anyone knows the whereabouts of those linked to the case, they should inform authorities.

Lee Menyean was arrested in late January 2026 after he hired a motorcyclist to take him somewhere around the Ganta Checkpoint for his cassava bag

The victim told the court that when they got to the area, he told cutlass and began chopping on his head, hands, inflicting deep wounds and causing bleeding

He said from his crying or screaming the community members rushed and rescued him and also grabbed Lee Menyean right-handed. The proceeding into the both cases continue today,

There are 55 criminal cases on docket of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in this May Term of Court from 157 criminal cases before Judge Serena Garlawulo was assigned to preside on the February Term and now the May Term, and with the speedy proceeding, it is likely that most of the criminal cases further reduced.

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Meanwhile, after a heated argument between both the prosecution and defense in the court on May 20, 2026, the final ruling for the cases was scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

During the argument, prosecution lawyer, County Attorney John D. Miah argued that the lady should be given life imprisonment and in the case about the notorious robber or motorcycle wrestler, he should be given prison term.

For the defense, Cllr Arthur Gweh didn't make any comment or objection in the case of the lady, but pleaded for mercy on behalf of Lee Menyean, a notorious motorcycle wrestler, who was charged for aggravated assault and attempted murder.

He argued that the fellow is willing to be a change and had shown remorse for the offensive, but in open court on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the boy refused to make any comment in terms of showing remorse over the crimes he committed.

After the judge. Cross examining the arguments, Judge Serena Garlawulo showed Tuesday, May 20, 2026 to come down with a final verdict in line with the constitution.