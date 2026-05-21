Africa Does Not Have a Resource Crisis, It Has an Accountability Crisis

editorial

When former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf addressed African auditors in Monrovia this week, her central point cut through years of recycled development language. Liberia's postwar recovery, she said, was never mainly about money or infrastructure. It was about governance.

That statement deserves more attention than the conference applause it received.

For decades, African countries have been described as "resource-rich but poor," as though the contradiction itself were some mysteries of nature. But there is very little mystery left. The problem is not simply what Africa has beneath its soil. The problem is what happens above the soil after contracts are signed, budgets are approved, loans are secured, taxes are collected, and public money enters systems too weak, too compromised, or too politicized to protect it.

The ordinary African citizen understands this crisis more intimately than many policy papers do.

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A mother sitting in a government hospital without medicine does not care how many millions were allocated in the national budget. A young graduate riding a motorbike for survival instead of working in a productive economy does not need a governance index to explain that something is broken. A community living beside iron ore, gold, timber, or oil concessions while still lacking clean water and reliable roads can see with its own eyes that national wealth is not translating into national wellbeing.

This is why accountability matters.

Not because donors demand it. Not because governance conferences require speeches about it. But because accountability is the thin line between national resources becoming public benefit or private enrichment.

Africa does not suffer from a shortage of intelligence, talent, or opportunity. Across this continent are brilliant engineers, teachers, coders, entrepreneurs, doctors, farmers, technicians, and young people capable of building functioning economies. Yet too many systems continue to reward political loyalty over competence, opacity over transparency, and impunity over responsibility.

The result is a tragic cycle familiar across much of the continent: governments borrow heavily, natural resources are extracted aggressively, revenues are announced proudly, yet public frustration deepens because citizens cannot feel the results in their daily lives.

That is not a resource failure. It is an accountability failure.

This is what made Sirleaf's warning to African auditors particularly important. When oversight institutions are weakened, intimidated, underfunded, or politically managed, corruption stops being an occasional crime and slowly becomes part of the architecture of governance itself.

Once that happens, development becomes performative.

Budgets become ceremonies. Audit reports become annual rituals. Anti-corruption slogans become public relations exercises. Citizens hear about "irregularities," "discrepancies," and "misapplication of funds," yet almost nobody important appears to face meaningful consequences.

Over time, the public stops believing not only in government, but in the very idea of fairness.

That erosion of trust may be the most dangerous cost of corruption. Roads can eventually be rebuilt. Economies can recover. But when citizens become convinced that institutions exist only to protect the powerful, national cohesion itself begins to weaken.

This narrative -- this danger -- sounds all too familiar in Liberia.

This week's conference placed Liberia in an important continental conversation about transparency and institutional reform. That is commendable. But hosting accountability conferences is not the same thing as institutionalizing accountability culture.

The true measure of governance is not how many audit reports are produced. It is whether those reports lead to enforcement regardless of political status, party affiliation, or proximity to power.

Too often across Africa, accountability operates selectively. The law is loud against the weak and cautious around the powerful. Institutions become energetic when pursuing political opponents, yet hesitant when confronting entrenched interests within ruling establishments. Citizens notice this inconsistency immediately.

Investors notice it too.

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Modern economies do not run on natural resources alone. They run on trust -- trust in contracts, trust in institutions, trust in enforcement, trust that public systems are not permanently vulnerable to political manipulation. Countries with weak accountability structures eventually pay for it through capital flight, investor hesitation, rising debt vulnerability, and declining public confidence.

Africa's future therefore may depend less on discovering new wealth than on developing the discipline to protect the wealth it already has.

The continent's greatest loss is not only stolen money. It is stolen momentum. Stolen confidence. Stolen possibility. It is the slow suffocation of capable societies under systems that too often fail to convert public resources into public progress.

That is why strong audit institutions matter. Not as bureaucratic ornaments, but as part of the moral infrastructure of a functioning republic.

Without accountability, even the richest nations can become poor in practice.