Liberia: Publishers Holds First Meeting With Moroccan Press Official

The president of the Publishers Association of Liberia and publisher of the Heritage Newspaper, held their first meeting with an official from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs responsible for media.

Mr. Alphonso Toweh and Mr. Mohammed Kannah held a meeting with Mr. Yassne Dalal, Chief Relations officer at the Ministry of Foreign and Economic Cooperation in Rabat.

Mr. Dalal expressed his sincere gratitude to hold such a meeting with representatives from the Liberian media.

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He said, the media in Morocco was interested in forming collaboration with that of Liberia for the promotion of peace.

In furtherance to his discussions, he introduced Mr. Adnane Bennis of Morocco World News, a private media outlet.

Mr. Bennis also commends the PAL representatives and encouraged them to work together for building a strong regional media bloc

"Africa has potential. The future is Africa and it is the media that should be able to set the agenda. He said he wants PAL to create an avenue to form partnerships with some Liberian print media."

For his part, Mr. Toweh reiterated his call for a strong and vibrant media, irrespective of location.

"We from PAL would love to form a strong partnership with Moroccan media for the betterment of our two countries and beyond. It is about time that we start to set the agenda for the outside media to flow at times. Africa should know that we have the resources, man power and can make things happen if we are committed."

Meanwhile, the two Publishers are expected to hold a series of meetings in the coming days and will address a number of organisations in Morocco.