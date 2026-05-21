Nigeria: Registration Deadline Nears for 11th Okpekpe 10km Road Race

The race, a World Athletics Gold Label event, is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Race Director, Zak Amodu, encouraged athletes and other intending runners to register promptly via Okpekperoadrace.com, stressing that the deadline ensures smooth logistics and accreditation.

Bib collection and accreditation will take place at Uyi Ground Hotel (swimming pool side) in Auchi on Friday, May 29, 2026.

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The Okpekpe race has carved a unique place in athletics history as the first road running event in Nigeria measured by a World Athletics certified course measurer, and the first in West Africa to earn a World Athletics Label. Organised in strict accordance with World Athletics rules and powered by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, the event continues to attract elite athletes and inspire communities.

Since its debut in 2013, the race has delivered far-reaching benefits beyond sport. It fosters social cohesion, encourages healthy living, and stimulates economic activity in Edo State and Nigeria.

"The Okpekpe race has become a platform for showcasing our culture, hospitality, and commitment to excellence," Amodu said.

Amodu added that the event's international recognition makes it an attractive destination for corporate sponsorship.

"The Okpekpe race is not just about competition; it is about connecting brands with people, culture, and excellence," he said.

Sponsors stand to benefit from global visibility through international media coverage, community engagement with thousands of participants and spectators, and hospitality opportunities to showcase products and services in Edo State's vibrant cultural setting.

The race also provides a strong platform for health and lifestyle branding, aligning sponsors with values of fitness, wellness, and social cohesion.