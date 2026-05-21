Nigeria: JAMB Releases 279 Withheld UTME Results

JAMB advised candidates whose results were not yet released to check their status.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released 279 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results that were previously withheld for further investigation into suspected examination malpractices.

The board disclosed this in a statement issued by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, on Thursday in Abuja.

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Mr Benjamin said the released results were in addition to those earlier made public.

According to him, the decision followed ongoing investigations into suspected examination malpractice.

He said while some results had been cancelled after evidence of malpractice was established, others were released after the board found no prima facie case against the affected candidates.

Mr Benjamin added that results from centres where JAMB's live monitoring team observed suspicious activities, or where adverse reports were received, remained withheld pending further investigation.

He said such results would be cancelled where sufficient evidence of culpability was established.

Mr Benjamin advised candidates whose results were not yet released to check their status by sending "UTMERESULT" to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used for registration.

JAMB conducted the 2026 UTME beetween April 16 and 25 at accredited computer-based test centres nationwide.

(NAN)