Nigeria: Kebbi Hisbah Arrests Man, Woman for Engaging in 'Immoral Acts'

21 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

"On May 20, the Kebbi Hisbah Board apprehended a young man and a young woman at Filin Idi Area, Birnin Kebbi, over alleged immoral acts contrary to Islamic teachings..."

Operatives of the Kebbi Hisbah Board, an agency under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, have arrested a young woman and a man at Filin Idi, Birnin Kebbi, for allegedly engaging in immoral acts.

The agency's Director of Shariah, Sirajo Kamba, confirmed the arrests in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He disclosed that seven suspected drug addicts were apprehended during the raid, while other suspects escaped by jumping over the fence.

"On May 20, the Kebbi Hisbah Board apprehended a young man and a young woman at Filin Idi Area, Birnin Kebbi, over alleged immoral acts contrary to Islamic teachings and societal moral values," Kamba said.

He added that the board also raided a house in Gesse Phase 2, Birnin Kebbi, where seven women and two young men were found.

"Some other suspects reportedly escaped by jumping over the fence.

"The suspects are alleged to have been involved in drug abuse and other immoral activities," he said.

Mr Kamba further disclosed that 23 non-Nigerians found roaming without meaningful engagement were arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service and handed over to the board for further investigation.

"Officers of the Immigration Service, while conducting routine patrols and checks aimed at identifying illegal immigrants and non-citizens, came across a number of young men and women roaming under suspicious and indecent circumstances.

"A total of 23 persons were subsequently handed over to the Hisbah Board for further investigation and necessary action.

"Hisbah board is currently investigating all the cases," the director said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.