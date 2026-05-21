Nigeria: 2027 - Natasha Secures PDP Kogi Central Ticket

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Thousands of party members and supporters turned out across the 57 wards of the district to affirm her candidacy during a simultaneous exercise on Wednesday.

The process was concluded at Kahal Cinema, Okene, where party leaders, stakeholders and supporters gathered for the final collation of results.

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Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and journalists monitored the exercise in the wards and at the collation centre to ensure compliance with due process.

Speaking after the collation, Akpoti-Uduaghan thanked party members for what she described as an overwhelming show of confidence and unity.

"This affirmation is a reflection of the trust and confidence the people of Kogi Central have continued to place in our collective vision for progress, inclusion and development," she said.

She added that the turnout across the district showed the commitment of members to strengthening democratic participation, noting that the exercise was about unity and building a stronger Kogi Central.

The lawmaker pledged to continue representing the interests of the district and maintain close engagement with communities in the zone.

Supporters at the collation described the exercise as a demonstration of unity and confidence in the PDP's leadership and prospects in Kogi Central ahead of 2027.