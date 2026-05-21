Nigeria: Fiba Women's World Cup - d'Tigress to Battle South Korea, Hungary, France

Nigeria's senior women's basketball team, Nigeria women's national basketball team, will begin their quest for global glory against South Korea after the release of fixtures for the forthcoming FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

The reigning African champions have been handed a challenging group-stage schedule that also includes clashes against Hungary and European powerhouse France as they seek to continue their impressive rise in world basketball.

According to the official fixture list released by FIBA, D'Tigress will open their campaign on September 4 against the South Korea women's national basketball team. The encounter is scheduled to tip off at 1:30pm Nigerian time.

The Nigerian side will return to action the following day, September 5, when they face Hungary in another crucial group-stage contest billed for 1:15pm WAT.

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Rena Wakama's side will then round off their group fixtures on September 7 with a daunting encounter against France, one of Europe's strongest basketball nations. The match is scheduled for 1:30pm WAT.

D'Tigress head into the tournament with growing confidence following years of steady progress on the international stage. Nigeria remain the dominant force in African women's basketball, having won multiple continental titles and earned global recognition for their fearless style of play.

The team also made history at recent international tournaments with notable victories against some of the world's elite basketball nations, helping to establish Nigeria as one of Africa's leading representatives in the women's game.

Basketball enthusiasts will be expecting another spirited performance from the Nigerian side, particularly with the squad boasting a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents.

The World Cup will provide another opportunity for D'Tigress to showcase their development under coach Wakama and further strengthen Nigeria's reputation in international basketball.

A strong outing in the group stage could see Nigeria progress to the knockout rounds and potentially challenge for a historic finish at the tournament.

With preparations expected to intensify in the coming weeks, attention will now turn to the team's final squad selection, training programme and build-up matches ahead of the global showpiece.