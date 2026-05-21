Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - NSC Plans Overseas Training Camp for Team Nigeria

The National Sports Commission is set to organise an extensive overseas training camp for Team Nigeria as preparations intensify for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The development forms part of efforts by the commission to improve Nigeria's competitiveness and ensure athletes are adequately prepared for the multi-sport event.

Reports indicate that the venue initially proposed for the national trials in Uyo may no longer host the exercise, with officials expected to announce a new location in the coming days.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The planned relocation has sparked discussions within the sporting community, although officials insist the changes are aimed at ensuring smoother logistics and better preparations for athletes and officials.

Sources close to the commission revealed that selected athletes will embark on a month-long overseas camping programme immediately after the national trials.

The foreign training initiative is expected to expose athletes to world-class facilities, higher intensity competition and modern training methods ahead of the Games in Scotland.

Officials believe the programme could significantly boost Team Nigeria's medal prospects across various sporting disciplines.

The NSC is expected to assume full responsibility for preparations once the national trials are completed, including technical support, conditioning, welfare and international exposure for qualified athletes.

Sports administrators see the overseas camp as a major statement of intent by Nigeria, especially after criticisms surrounding inadequate preparations for previous international competitions.

The move also reflects a renewed determination to restore Nigeria's dominance in sports such as athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and para-sports, where the country has traditionally excelled at the Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow will host athletes from across the Commonwealth, with Nigeria expected to field competitors in several events.

Team Nigeria has historically enjoyed strong performances at the Games and remains one of Africa's most successful participating nations.

Stakeholders have welcomed the decision to organise an extended foreign training camp, describing it as a positive step towards improving athlete performance and mental readiness ahead of the competition.

With preparations gathering momentum, Nigerian sports fans will be hoping the initiative translates into podium finishes and another memorable outing for the country on the international stage.