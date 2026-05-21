Nigeria: Osimhen, Lookman, Ndidi Lead Super Eagles Squad for Unity, Poland, Portugal Friendlies

Head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled an exciting blend of established stars and emerging talents for the Nigeria national football team ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup tournament and high-profile international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

The squad announcement sees leading names such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi headline the list as Nigeria intensify preparations for future international competitions, including the next Africa Cup of Nations.

For the Unity Cup mini-tournament in London, Chelle selected a 27-man squad featuring a combination of experienced internationals, home-based stars and several first-time invitees.

The competition, scheduled to take place at Charlton Athletic's Valley Stadium between May 26 and May 30, will feature Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Jamaica and India.

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Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the semi-final on May 26, with victory setting up a final clash against either Jamaica or India.

Among the standout inclusions are goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and striker Rafiu Durosinmi, all of whom earned maiden call-ups following impressive performances for their respective clubs in Europe.

The squad also includes seven Nigeria Premier Football League players, underlining Chelle's willingness to reward outstanding domestic performances.

Captain Ndidi will provide leadership in midfield, while forwards Moses Simon, Akor Adams and Terem Moffi are expected to spearhead the attack.

For the international friendlies against Poland and Portugal in June, Chelle recalled many of Nigeria's established stars, including Osimhen, Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze.

The Super Eagles will face Poland at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on June 3 before travelling to Portugal for another glamour tie on June 10 in Leiria.

The matches are expected to provide the coaching crew with an opportunity to test tactical systems and assess player combinations ahead of future competitive fixtures.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, were recently drawn alongside Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau in the qualifying race for the 2027 AFCON tournament.

Football fans have reacted positively to the squad announcement, particularly the inclusion of several young talents and home-based players viewed as the future of the national team.

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The upcoming matches are also expected to offer Chelle a clearer picture of his strongest squad as he continues shaping a new-look Super Eagles side capable of competing at the highest level.