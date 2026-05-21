Liberia: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Hails Jeety Rubber

The top U.S. diplomat in Liberia has praised Jeety Rubber and its subsidiary, the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), describing their operations in Weala, Margibi County as a compelling model of private investment that blends industrial growth with community development.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Joseph Zadrozny made the remarks during a tour of the companies' facilities, where he highlighted what he called the "practical impact" of investment that extends beyond production into social services and community infrastructure.

"It takes not just an investor, not just his workers, but the whole community working together," Mr. Zadrozny said. "Being able to come out and see it work allows me to go back and talk about what's really happening in Liberia."

He added that the experience would strengthen efforts to attract more investors, particularly from the Liberian diaspora.

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"I can encourage more investors, and I would really love to see more Liberian-American investors from the diaspora encouraged to come back and invest here," he said.

According to the diplomat, the scale and structure of Jeety Rubber's investment--spanning agriculture, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and community services--demonstrates a strong and replicable model for Liberia's economic growth.

He further emphasized that what he witnessed in Margibi went beyond expectations.

"I have been here now for close to a year, and I hear of plans and dreams people want to see. But it's really exciting to see what is actually being accomplished here in this area," Mr. Zadrozny noted.

"Whether the rubber is going to hit the road, but to see people not talking about what is going to happen in the future but what is being done right now in your communities--seeing the school, hospital, and other facilities being expanded, the factory, and rubber being produced," he added.

He also expressed satisfaction that rubber produced in Liberia is feeding international supply chains, including exports to the United States.

"I'm very thrilled to see that much of that is being exported to the United States of America and transported to various factories to produce very high-quality products, and that starts right here in Liberia," he said. "Thank you very much for that."

Jeety Rubber, a subsidiary of Jeety Conglomerate, acquired Salala Rubber Corporation from Belgian-French agribusiness Socfin in August 2024 after operations had been shut down following violent workers' protests over housing and healthcare conditions, which left more than 800 workers unemployed.

Since the takeover, the plantation has resumed full operations under businessman Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Jeety), who described the reopening as "a new chapter for SRC, the workers, and the entire country."

The company now employs over 1,500 workers, including staff and contractors from Weala and surrounding communities.

Its community development interventions include nine deep-bore wells serving more than 6,000 residents, expansion of a 50-bed clinic to include four operating theaters and an eye clinic, a US$10,000 annual scholarship fund for students in District Five, and a daily feeding program for surrounding communities.

During his visit, Mr. Zadrozny toured the factory floor, maternity ward, clinic, and school facilities ranging from early childhood to secondary education, including science laboratories.

"What I saw reinforces that this is not just a factory," he said. "I saw the birthing room at the hospital. I saw the early education classrooms, higher school education, and the science labs."

He stressed that workforce development and education were key to sustaining industrial expansion.

"When you see a factory that is expanding, you need people who understand science and math--people who can take the jobs that are going to be available. All of those steps matter.

Jeety Rubber and SRC have recently attracted diplomatic attention from multiple countries. Slovak Ambassador Martin Podstavek visited the facility in February, describing it as evidence of Liberia's improving investment climate.

Indian Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma also toured the site in March 2025, praising the company's infrastructure development and pledging scholarship opportunities for students in Margibi District Five.

In March, the Rubber Planters Association of Liberia (RPAL) and the Rubber Development Fund Incorporated (RDFI) honored businessman Sachdeva for sustaining rubber purchases during a market disruption when other buyers suspended operations over pricing disputes.

The association noted that Jeety Rubber remained a stable buyer for smallholder farmers and extended interest-free loans to more than 100 farmers since 2025 to support replanting and expansion efforts.

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Sachdeva has outlined plans to transform Liberia into a tire-producing country by 2028, anchored by expanded rubber processing capacity.

The factory currently produces about five tons of processed rubber per hour, requiring 200 to 225 tons of raw rubber daily. Expansion plans aim to increase capacity to 550 tons per day.

"My target to complete the expansion is August, but I am keeping September open," he said, citing global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions as ongoing challenges.

He also urged local farmers and producers to ensure steady supply to sustain the vision.

"If I can get that rubber, me and my family will make sure that the dream of every Liberian, a dream they have carried for over 100 years, will become reality in this factory," he said. "That dream is to produce made-in-Liberia tires by 2028."

He added that without sufficient raw rubber supply, the goal would be difficult to achieve.

"If I cannot get the rubber, I will not be in a position to make tires," he warned.