Liberia: Jurors Who Acquitted Tweah Face Misconduct Review Today

The 15 jurors who acquitted the former Liberian Finance Minister of all charges in the high-profile US$6.2 million economic sabotage case are expected to undergo a formal judicial review today, following allegations that mobile phones breached sequestered jury quarters during deliberations.

Judge Ousman Feika of Criminal Court "C" launched the investigation after three jurors accused fellow panel members of using a phone while the jury was isolated. The claims have triggered immediate scrutiny of the verdict that cleared Tweah and co-defendants of misappropriating public funds.

Three-Part Inquiry Underway

Judicial sources confirmed that Wednesday's investigation will focus on a three-pronged probe:

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CCTV Review: Investigators are analyzing security footage from cameras installed in the jury quarters to determine whether jurors accessed prohibited areas or had contact with unauthorized individuals.

Phone Communications Audit: The court is tracing potential calls and text messages made from within the sequestered zone to identify any external contact.

Security Breach Probe: Officials are examining how mobile devices entered the restricted area, a direct violation of sequestration rules that prohibit all electronic communication with outside parties.

Sequestration rules are designed to shield jurors from outside influence and preserve the integrity of verdicts. The alleged breach, if confirmed, could undermine confidence in the acquittal.

Jury misconduct involving electronic devices has become an increasing concern for the justice system. Unlike earlier periods when jurors were warned primarily against newspapers or television coverage, courts now contend with smartphones, tablets, and constant internet access inside and outside the courtroom.

In recent years, jurors have faced jail time for using devices while sequestered during trials. Such actions violate direct court instructions and can jeopardize the right to a fair trial, as verdicts must be based solely on evidence presented in court.

High-profile mistrials and overturned convictions have resulted from similar misconduct, prompting many judges to confiscate devices, strengthen jury instructions, and pursue contempt charges more aggressively.

Legal scholars argue that "jury-room footage would help judges adjudicate difficult-to-parse problems of juror misconduct or claims of outside influence," since courts typically rely solely on juror testimony. Video evidence provides "an easily checked and promptly verifiable record of irregularities."

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Presiding Judge Feika has not indicated whether the findings could prompt a mistrial motion. However, legal precedent shows that private judicial inquiries without defendant participation have been deemed insufficient in some cases, with appellate courts ordering full evidentiary hearings instead.

Court administrators said the review could take several weeks. If evidence emerges that jurors received outside information, defense attorneys may seek to challenge the acquittal on due process grounds.