Liberia: Kouyateh, Stevquoah Summoned Over Alleged Legislative Bribery Claims

The Leadership of the House of Representatives has ordered the reappearance of Sheikh Moustapha Kouyateh before its presiding authority, this time alongside Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in connection with allegations of bribery and corruption involving members of the National Legislature.

The follow-up hearing is scheduled for next Monday at the Capitol Building and forms part of an ongoing legislative inquiry triggered by Monday's contentious appearance of Ambassador Kouyateh before House Leadership.

According to the House, the decision was reached through internal parliamentary consensus as part of its constitutional oversight mandate and due diligence responsibilities on matters relating to public integrity, diplomatic accountability, and allegations of transnational corruption involving public officials.

The House Leadership has also directed Ambassador Kouyateh to present his instrument of appointment, letters of diplomatic designation, and all accreditation documents validating his status as Ambassador-At-Large under the Executive Branch of Government.

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Legislative sources disclosed that an official citation will be issued for Minister , requesting his presence alongside Kouyateh to provide clarification on statements allegedly made by the envoy. Kouyateh is reported to have accused some members of the National Legislature of soliciting or receiving illicit financial inducements, improper benefits, and undue advantages from European business interests in exchange for facilitating the passage of concession and investment agreements.

House Leadership described the allegations as serious, diplomatically sensitive, and potentially damaging to the credibility of the First Branch of Government. Lawmakers stressed that claims of bribery, influence peddling, conflict of interest, and legislative misconduct must be supported by verifiable evidence, documentary proof, and credible testimony consistent with international anti-corruption standards.

The Legislature further emphasized that Liberia is a signatory to multiple international governance and anti-corruption frameworks that promote transparency, ethical conduct, and institutional accountability. It noted that unverified allegations capable of undermining public trust and democratic legitimacy require thorough examination under the rule of law.

Lawmakers also underscored that diplomats, special envoys, and presidential emissaries are expected to adhere to established diplomatic protocols, uphold international engagement principles, and advance Liberia's foreign policy and economic diplomacy objectives while safeguarding the country's international image.

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The House cautioned that public statements perceived as undermining democratic institutions or alleging systemic corruption without substantiated evidence risk damaging investor confidence, weakening diplomatic relations, and affecting Liberia's development partnerships.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and separation of powers, the House maintained that all public officials--regardless of rank or diplomatic status--remain accountable for statements made in the execution of their official duties and responsibilities.