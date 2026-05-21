Liberia: Harrison 'Black Baby' Jiedueh Laid to Rest

- Hundreds of mourners from across the United States, Liberia and elsewhere gathered in Accokeek, Maryland, over the weekend to pay their final respects to Harrison "Black Baby" Jiedueh, a Liberian artist and media figure whose work left a lasting mark on the country's press and visual culture.

Jiedueh, widely known as "Black Baby," died Sunday, April 26, in Accokeek, Maryland, near Washington DC. He was best known as the Former Arts and Layout Editor of the Daily Observer and creator of "Dr. Owl," a satirical cartoon feature that became closely associated with political commentary in Liberia.

The funeral service was held on Saturday at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Accokeek, Maryland. It drew together diplomats, business leaders and members of Liberia's media community, many of whom credited Jiedueh with helping shape newspaper production and visual narrative during a turbulent period in the country's history.

He was widely regarded as one of Liberia's most prolific graphic artists, with work that appeared on national billboards, books, magazines and other public and commercial materials.

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In his eulogy, Rev. Christopher Ogne, pastor of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, described Jiedueh as a gifted man who used his talent to make what he called "good trouble" during a repressive period in Liberia. He also urged mourners to reflect on inevitability of mortality and the example of Christian faith.

In a passionate tribute given by his former colleagues and friends from the Daily Observer, where he served as Chief Layout and Arts Editor, Jiedueh was extolled for his creative genius and sense of humility. Delivering the tribute on behalf of his colleagues, former Daily Observer reporter John F. Lloyd described the late media icon as one who served as the "the nerve center of production", adding "much of the newsroom's rhythm revolved around him". Lloyd highlighted the sentiments of his colleague and former Daily Observer feature Editor Joe S. Kappia who praised Jiedueh as a humble spirit, who welcomed suggestions from colleagues. Former Observer Photo Editor Sando Moore described his friend as one "who helped to navigate the ship through turbulence waters" in the dark days of the military dictatorship in Liberia. Former Sub-Editor Isaac Thompson narrated how Jiedueh "wove the articles and photographs into a formidable tapestry of a newspaper that even the military junta feared", adding "they had to shut us down over and over again. But each time, we rose, like the Phoenix, from the ashes, thanks to the indomitable leadership of the publisher, Kenneth Yarkpawolo Best."

Friends and admirers said Jiedueh combined natural talent with years of training and experience, rising from modest beginnings to national recognition. He later helped establish the Daily Star newspaper and went on to build a career in computer science and technology.

During Liberia's tense political climate in the 1980s, many readers followed "Dr. Owl," a cartoon column that delivered brief, satirical commentary on public affairs. The feature, created by Jiedueh, became one of his best-known works.

To many readers, the column offered pointed insight during a period of authoritarian rule. Officials in the ruling junta, however, often viewed it with suspicion, seeing its messages as indirect criticism of those in power.

Born in a village on the outskirts of Greenville, Sinoe County, Jiedueh was the only child of his father who was a traditional leader. All ten siblings before him did not survive infancy. His artistic ability emerged early and earned him full scholarships to private Catholic schools in Greenville from elementary school through high school.

While still in high school, he designed logos and signage for taxis, commercial vehicles and buildings. His disciplined layouts and strong visual style drew the attention of community leaders and local officials, including J. Dominic Bing, then superintendent of Sinoe County. In 1969, Jiedueh was selected over other Greenville art firms to help prepare for President William V.S. Tubman's annual birthday celebration.

After graduating from high school, he was appointed the first director of Greenville's newly opened Arts Center, which local authorities had commissioned as the county's first institution of its kind. There, he assembled a team that provided graphic printing services and produced posters, banners and government billboards for the city.

In 1978, as Liberia prepared to host the 16th summit of the Organization of African Unity, officials sought to strengthen government graphic arts capacity. Recognized as a leading artist from Sinoe, Jiedueh was encouraged to move to Monrovia, where he was recommended for a post in the Ministry of Education's Curriculum Materials Division, producing illustrated posters, textbooks and banners.

At the Ministry of Education, he created a hand-rendered wall display showing the ministry's leadership structure. The piece remained on display in Monrovia for decades.

His work at the Ministry of Education soon attracted wider attention, and he was later transferred to the Ministry of Information as a senior artist in its Graphic Arts Department.

When the Daily Observer launched in 1981 as Liberia's first independent daily newspaper, Jiedueh was drawn to its reporting and production standards. Known for his meticulous eye for design, he began visiting the paper's offices on Crown Hill in Monrovia and was eventually invited by publisher Kenneth Y. Best to review its layout and presentation.

Impressed by his work, best offered Jiedueh a position on the newspaper's graphic arts team. After the paper's senior graphic editors fled the country under government pressure, Jiedueh assumed greater responsibility. Colleagues said he once completed the newspaper's layout alone in half the usual time, and he was later appointed chief arts and layout editor of the Daily Observer. As arts editor, he created "Dr. Owl."

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Following the closure of the Daily Observer in 1985, the staff scattered in different directions. About half joined Jiedueh to help launch the Daily Star, while others joined the veteran journalist Rufus M.Darpoh to start the Sun Times. Those who could not be absorbed found a home at Footprints Today.

In 1986, as political tensions escalated in Liberia in the November 12th coup attempt, he relocated to the United States and settled with his family in the suburbs of Washington DC where his skills and talent were retained by the World Bank. He also earned a master's degree in computer science from Strayer University in Maryland and expanded his work into audiovisual production and digital photography.

Jiedueh remained active in the U.S.-based Liberian community, serving in leadership roles during years of conflict and later supporting efforts to encourage investment in Liberia after stability returned.

To family, friends and admirers, his life and career remain a testament to resilience, perseverance, and purpose, sustained by faith and the work of skilled hands.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and his children, Wokie, Brain, Frank, Harrison II and Nevin.