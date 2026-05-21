Liberia: SBMMHC Commends Sienneh's Charity Care for Supporting Mental Health Patients

The Sister-In-Charge of the Step-Down Unit at the St. Benedict Menni Mental Health Centre, Sr. Felicia Immaculata Gbortsu, has praised the Sienneh's Charity Care for what she described as a timely and compassionate donation to patients undergoing treatment at the facility during Mental Health Awareness Month.

The donation is set to benefit over 23 women and girls at the St. Benedict Menni Health Center is a reminder that a person living with mental inability is highly recognized and still seen as part of the society.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Sisters Hospitallers and management of the Centre, Sr. Felicia Gbortsu expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Sienneh's Charity Care and its founder, saying the contribution would significantly ease some of the institution's operational burdens while improving the welfare of patients. "On behalf of the sisters Hospitallers and the management of this place, I would like to express our gratitude for donating these two barrels to the centre. I promise that we will make good use of them," she stated.

She revealed that the Centre had previously benefited from the Care's generosity during the 2024 Christmas season when food items were donated to support patients and staff. "This is not the first time we are receiving donations from you. I already received food items around December last year, exactly during Christmas time, and we were very impressed," she added.

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According to Sr. Gbortsu, mental health patients continue to face stigma and discrimination not only in Liberia but across many societies, making gestures of compassion and inclusion even more meaningful. "People do not recognise our patients positively in society, not only in Liberia. They give them names and stigmatise them, so people often do not want to associate with them. But to see people who are concerned and care for them, we are so grateful," she said.

She further assured the Sienneh's Charity Care that the donated items would be used for their intended purpose, noting that such support helps reduce the Centre's expenditure on food and hygiene materials. "We promise that we will use these items well. We have been spending money to buy these things, so now that he is bringing them to us, it means you have reduced our costs and expenditures," she explained.

The Sister-In-Charge also offered prayers for the Sienneh's's founder and supporters. "We are grateful, and we say God bless you. Wherever the founder is getting these funds from, may God bless him a thousandfold. May his pockets always be full, so that when you are giving out, you will always remember us. We are grateful," she concluded.

The donation was made by the Founder and Chief Vision Bearer of Sienneh's Charity Care, Alva Mulbah Wolokolie, who explained that the organization was established in 2023 in memory of his late mother, Sienneh Johnson Wolokolie, with the sole purpose of helping vulnerable and disadvantaged people. "You know, it was established in 2023 to extend assistance to vulnerable people, people who are in need. It was done in memory of my mother," Wolokolie explained.

He disclosed that all donations made by the Charity Care are personally financed, with occasional support from his older sister. "I do it when I can because this is being sponsored or financed from my own pocket. I'm not receiving aid or support from somewhere else. It's from my own pocket," he said.

Mr. Wolokolie stressed that the Foundation was not created for recognition or personal gain but rather to preserve the charitable legacy of his late mother. "The person in whose memory we established this organisation was somebody who loved to give and help others. So, it's just to keep that legacy running," he noted.

As part of its humanitarian activities, the Foundation previously donated over 100 pieces of soap and other materials to mothers and newborn babies at the maternity ward of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in November 2023.

The latest donation to the mental health centre included 10 bags of rice, five gallons of cooking oil, and several buckets of margarine cubes intended to support feeding and hygiene activities at the facility.

Speaking on the significance of the donation, Mr. Alva Mulbah Wolokolie noted that the donation to the Centre is part May, which is globally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a period dedicated to raising awareness and combating stigma against people living with mental health conditions.

"This month is dedicated to raising awareness for people who are mentally ill and also fighting the stigma against them. People at places like this often get stigmatised by their families, friends, and communities," he emphasized.

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Also making a remark following the donation, a social worker at the Centre, Jaso Maholo Borbor, also welcomed the donation and described it as beneficial to both patients and caregivers. "I feel very happy, and we are grateful on behalf of the St. Benedict's Mental Health Centre. We say thanks to the Sienneh Charity Care for this donation. It will help us because it will be used for its intended purpose," Borbor said.

She added that the food items would contribute to meal preparation for patients while supporting hygienic activities within the institution.

Mental Health Awareness Month was founded in 1949 by Mental Health America to promote mental wellness and advocate for persons living with mental health conditions. This year's theme, "More Good Days, Together," encourages communities to reflect on ways of improving mental wellness through advocacy, education, and support systems.

Against this backdrop, Sienneh's Care Foundation has launched a week-long donation initiative beginning with the St. Benedict Menni Mental Health Centre with over 20+ patients located in the Pipeline Community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.