Liberia: A Tribute to Harrison C. Jiedueh

Harrison C. Jiedueh--affectionately known as "Black Baby," or simply "Blackie"--stepped onto the national stage as a gifted cartoonist and discerning social commentator. With husband-and-wife dramas, romantic satire, and keen reflections on political intrigue during the military era, he captured the pulse of everyday Liberian life with wit, clarity, and uncommon insight.

His principal canvas was the Daily Observer, published by the Liberian Observer Corporation (founded in 1981). There he served as Layout Editor until the paper's closure in 1985, helping to shape both its visual identity and its storytelling.

Before joining the Observer, he worked at the Curriculum Materials Center of the Ministry of Education, illustrating posters, textbooks, and banners--early evidence of a talent that would soon delight and enlighten a national audience.

At the Daily Observer, Blackie created striking illustrations for feature articles, poems, and advertising materials, elevating the paper's look and deepening the impact of its reporting.

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In the office, he was the nerve center of production. He worked closely with the typesetters--Comfort Appia, Sam Van Kessely, and Johnathan Neon--who prepared the copy that flowed to layout for careful cut-and-paste into the dummy. From there, he coordinated with the photography department--Sando Moore, Foley Siryon, and James--to ensure each story carried the right images and accurate captions, while also marking the spaces for advertisements scheduled to run that day.

He moved seamlessly across departments, keeping the chain of production unbroken. Often among the first to arrive in the morning, he was also among the last to leave--dispatching the dummy, the draft layout of the paper, to the printers with quiet diligence.

Because of the breadth of his responsibilities--as Layout Editor, cartoonist, and visual illustrator--much of the newsroom's rhythm revolved around him. Yet he remained approachable and steadfastly committed to excellence. With a humble spirit, he welcomed suggestions from colleagues and readily made adjustments in content or layout to safeguard quality.

He later introduced the beloved cartoon series Dr. Owl, pairing crisp drawings with short, memorable captions rich in humor, proverbs, and the everyday experiences of Liberians. Prominently featured on the front page, the strip offered social commentary and political reflection--sometimes with gentle satire--always aiming to educate, inform, and entertain.

Harrison was also a generous teacher. He coached many of us in designing and laying out special sections of the Daily Observer--Foreign News, Letters to the Editor, Poetry, Educational Matters, Religion, and Sports--passing on skills that shaped our careers long after.

Many of us later relied on those skills to produce newspapers and magazines after the Observer closed. When Blackie and Sub-Editor Isaac Thompson ("Rasta Ike") rented an apartment near the office, their home became a welcoming gathering place for members of the editorial staff--a refuge for a meal, a moment of rest, and, when it was too late to find a ride, a safe place to sleep. Neither of them drank alcohol or smoked, so there was no "chilling," only fellowship. His wife, Margaret, graciously accommodated our unannounced visits and occasional sleepovers.

Following the closure of the Daily Observer in 1985, the staff scattered in different directions. About half joined Blackie to help launch the Daily Star, while others joined Rufus Mammah Darpoh to start the Sun Times. Those who could not be absorbed found a home at Footprints Today.

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At the Daily Star, Blackie also revealed the instincts of a shrewd administrator and businessman. Yet control of the paper was wrestled from him when the military government labeled the publication as a source of opposition to the presidential ambitions of Samuel K. Doe.

His resonant, dual-volume voice, infectious smile, and generous heart made him a steady source of strength in our newsroom. For all he gave--to his craft, to his colleagues, and to Liberia's public conversation--he will be deeply missed.

May his memory remain a blessing, and may his work continue to inspire.

Rest in Peace, brother.

Joe S. Kappia

Former Features Editor