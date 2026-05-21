Liberia: LTA Chairman Pushes Ahead With Controversial Telecom Contract Shift

Senior officials reportedly uneasy over move to replace TIA with new company

LTA Boss Massaquoi

Reports from the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) indicate mounting internal concern over the institution's leadership plan to terminate its agreement with Telecom International Alliance (TIA) and enter into a new arrangement with NUMTEL Liberia.

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Multiple sources within and outside the LTA disclosed over the weekend that the Authority's Chairman, Clarence Massaquoi, is determined to advance the new contract, despite warnings from lawmakers and the Justice Ministry to hold off on any new agreements for now.

According to insiders, several senior LTA commissioners have raised concerns about the decision, cautioning that abruptly replacing TIA could undermine investor confidence and expose the government to legal risks.

"Some commissioners are uncomfortable with the move because it sends the wrong signal internationally," said a source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity. "There are concerns that TIA could seek an injunction if the Authority proceeds."

Efforts by local media to obtain clarification from Chairman Massaquoi reportedly went unanswered as of press time.

The controversy traces back to a November 13, 2025 communication in which the Government of Liberia informed the 55th Legislature of its decision to suspend the TIA/LTA Agreement for Telecommunications Traffic Monitoring Services--an agreement ratified by the 53rd Legislature in 2022. The Executive also asked lawmakers to begin de-ratification procedures, citing alleged procurement irregularities.

TIA has denied any fraud in the procurement process.

However, a Joint Legislative Committee reviewing the dispute concluded that the matter should be resolved using mechanisms already provided in the agreement itself, rather than through unilateral de-ratification.

The committee emphasized that the TIA/LTA Agreement contains a dispute settlement clause (Section 21.2) binding all parties to established legal remedies, such as renegotiation, amendment, or arbitration.

Additionally, the committee noted that Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions laws provide avenues for resolving procurement disputes, and stressed that renegotiation is the most suitable path forward.

Lawmakers also cited Article 25 of the Liberian Constitution, which protects contractual rights and prohibits government actions that impair legally binding agreements.

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Based on its findings, the Joint Committee recommended that the Government of Liberia pursue renegotiation with TIA rather than de-ratification of the contract.

The committee further pointed to several major concessions previously renegotiated--rather than canceled, by successive Liberian administrations, including agreements with ArcelorMittal, Firestone, CTN, MedTech, and Liberia Traffic Management Inc.

Maintaining consistency in the government's approach to concession agreements, committee members argued, is critical for preserving investor confidence and upholding Liberia's contractual obligations.