Liberia: LERC Launches Investigation Into Fatal Electricity Incidents in Bong

- The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has launched an investigation into at least two recent fatal incidents within the electricity distribution networks operated by Jungle Energy Power (JEP) in Gbarnga, Bong County.

In a statement issued yesterday, LERC emphasized that it is treating these incidents with the utmost seriousness.

The Commission has commenced investigations in accordance with applicable regulations to determine the causes and to ensure the implementation of measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future and safeguard public safety.

LERC assures the public that the findings and outcomes of these investigations will be communicated transparently to promote accountability and maintain public confidence.

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On Sunday, 17 May 2026, the Investigative Bong Eye Newspaper and several journalists reported a fire outbreak within JEP's licensed distribution network in the Chief Compound Community, Gbarnga City, Bong County.

According to these reports, the incident allegedly involved the severing of two 33 kV distribution lines following a loud explosion believed to have originated from a transformer station in the affected community.

Tragically, the incident resulted in the deaths of two children and caused damage to several residential properties belonging to customers in the area.

The Commission has requested that JEP Management urgently submit a comprehensive incident report within the prescribed regulatory timeframe.

This report is to detail the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the probable cause, extent of damages, remedial actions taken, and measures proposed to prevent a recurrence.

The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners (BoC), Mr. Claude J. Katta, extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families and all those affected by this tragic incident. He reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to public safety, full accountability, strict regulatory compliance, and the protection of electricity consumers and the public across Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Commission cautioned all licensed electricity operators across the country to comply with established safety, operational, and maintenance standards. Utilities are reminded of their obligation to take all necessary preventive measures to safeguard the lives and property of customers and the public.-Press release.