Liberia: House Reaffirms Commitment to One China Principle

- The House of Representatives has reiterated its steadfast commitment to the One China Principle, aligning with United Nations Resolution 2758, which recognizes the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate representative of China at the UN.

Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Nehker E. Gaye, highlighted China's longstanding partnership with Liberia, citing numerous developmental initiatives and robust bilateral cooperation.

He described China's recent announcement of Zero Trade Tariffs for African Union member states as a breakthrough poised to further enhance Sino-African trade and economic ties.

Rep. Gaye also welcomed the invitation extended to Liberia's Foreign Minister, Madam Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, by China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, viewing it as a significant strengthening of Liberia-China relations, especially as Liberia serves on the UN Security Council.

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He emphasized China's role as a reliable ally, underscoring contributions in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and other sectors that directly benefit the Liberian people.

Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and the House reaffirmed their commitment to deepening diplomatic relations with China for the mutual benefit of both nations. "Liberia values its historic relationship with the People's Republic of China and deeply appreciates the ongoing support provided through various development programs and cooperation agreements," Rep. Gaye said.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee reiterated the Legislature's full support for Liberia's foreign policy on the One China Principle and its dedication to fostering constructive international partnerships.

The House also expressed readiness to work with global partners in advancing peace, development, economic cooperation, and diplomatic relations that serve Liberia's national interests.