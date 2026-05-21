Liberia: Aml Internist Doctor Calls for Investment & Support for Nurses

ArcelorMittal Liberia Internist Doctor Ibrahim Ajami has urged greater investment and support for Liberia's nursing workforce, describing nurses as the "heart of healthcare" at the International Nurses Day celebration in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Delivering the keynote address on the global theme, "Our Nurses, Our Future: Empowered Nurses Save Lives," Dr. Ajami emphasized the essential role nurses play in strengthening Liberia's healthcare system.

He praised their resilience and commitment despite challenging conditions, such as limited supplies, high patient-to-nurse ratios, and demanding hours.

"Nurses are more than caregivers; they are leaders, advocates, and lifesavers," Dr. Ajami told attendees. He highlighted nurses' critical responsibilities, including triage, monitoring, infection prevention, health education, and emotional support, and noted their impact on patient safety and treatment outcomes.

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Dr. Ajami called for meaningful actions to empower nurses, including access to equipment and medications, ongoing skills training, involvement in decision-making, fair remuneration, workplace safety, and mental health support. He stressed that "strong nurses mean safer hospitals" and advocated for increased investment in nurse leadership development.

He concluded by reminding stakeholders that the International Nurses Day theme is a call to action: "Empowered Nurses Save Lives is not just a slogan, it is a call to invest in nurses, respect their expertise, and protect their wellbeing, because when nurses are empowered, patients survive, hospitals function, and communities thrive."

The event brought together nurses from across Grand Bassa County, including ArcelorMittal Liberia's Tubman Memorial Hospital, reaffirming their shared commitment to quality healthcare delivery.

ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to support access to healthcare and service delivery in its host communities through ongoing investments in medical services and infrastructure.