Liberia: Court Probes Tweah, Others Over Jury Verdict

20 May 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

Temple of Justice, Monrovia, May 20, 2026--Presiding Judge Ousman F. Feika of Criminal Court "C" has summoned lawyers representing former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. and his co-defendants for immediate investigation into the not guilty verdict in the US$6.2 million corruption case.

In a citation dated May 18, 2026, the court ordered defense counsels, Cllr. M. Wilkin Wright, Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson, and Cllr. Mammie S. Gongbah to appear on Wednesday, May 20, at 9:00 a.m. The hearing follows affidavits filed by three trial jurors alleging jury tampering during the high-profile trial.

The court's notice states: "You are hereby ordered to appear on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for an investigation into alleged jury misconduct, as filed under oath by three former jurors. The hearing of the Motion for New Trial is suspended pending this investigation."

Tweah and his co-defendants faced trial on charges including economic sabotage, theft of property, money laundering, criminal facilitation, and conspiracy related to alleged misuse of public funds.

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